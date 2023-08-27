Soho Playhouse to Present JOB, with Peter Friedman, Masterson in A CHRISTMAS CAROL, and More in Fall/Winter Season

Additional programming includes Caitlin Cook in The Writing on the Stall and International Fringe Encores Series.

By: Aug. 27, 2023

SoHo Playhouse has announced its Fall/Winter 2023 Season! The not-for-profit SoHo Playhouse is a historic Off-Broadway venue and the home of such hits as Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, Hannah Gadsby's Nanette, and Alex Edelman's Just For Us. Led by artistic director Darren Lee Cole and managing director Britt Lafield, the Playhouse has an exciting and diverse season of theatre and comedy ahead!

With two venues (the Huron Club cabaret/comedy space and the Mainstage) under one roof, SoHo Playhouse is able to offer a variety of new and exciting work. New plays, old favorites, and literal magic are all on the calendar for this fall and winter!

From September 5 - October 8, JOB, by Max Wolf Friedlich and directed by Michael Herwitz, starring Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon will be playing on the Mainstage. JOB was the winner of the 2022 Lighthouse Series, SoHo Playhouse's annual new play competition highlighting the best up-and-coming playwrights in the city. Jane (Sydney Lemmon), an employee at the big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist - Loyd (Peter Friedman) - determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. A psychological thriller, JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most. Tickets to JOB are available Click Here!

From September 6-23, comic Caitlin Cook will be bringing her Edinburgh Fringe hit The Writing on the Stall to the Huron Club at SoHo Playhouse. "Legendary c*cklobster." "My life is on fire, I think I'm in love." "Life ain't all burritos and strippers, my friend." These are just three examples of the bathroom stall graffiti that Caitlin Cook has been obsessing about and photographing for over a decade. Confessional, immersive, and uproariously funny, this one-of-a-kind show—literally set in a dive bar bathroom—transforms graffiti scrawled all over the stalls into the lyrics of her original songs and trail markers along the journey she takes us upon. May include: slingshotted panties, milk pistols, and a cowboy dick (complete with spurs!). Tickets to The Writing on the Stall are available Click Here!

Returning for its 17th year, the International Fringe Encores Series provides opportunities to emerging artists that show exceptional talent at the season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off–Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success. This year's comedy series, featuring crowd favorites such as Brendan Hunt and Fern Brady, will be at the Playhouse from November 2 - 19. The play series will be announced at a later date.

From November 4 - December 30, Mario the Maker Magician will be entertaining kids of all ages with his unique mix of science and magic! Mario "the Maker Magician" Marchese is a first generation Italian-American, New York-based touring performer, author, and maker, known for his unique brand of Robot Magic. He infuses DIY electronics and robotics into his work and uses magic to inspire kids and families to make and create without limitation.

From December 20-31, Guy Masterson (director of Olivier-nominated The Shark Is Broken, now playing on Broadway) stars in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Nick Hennegan. A perfect Christmas treat! Bringing the entire story to life in a magical multi-character performance, Dickens' extraordinary myriad of personalities - from Scrooge to Marley; the Fezziwigs to Tiny Tim - all are stunningly animated in Masteron's inimitable, multi-award-winning style. It's the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit - past, present AND future!

A complete calendar of upcoming productions at SoHo Playhouse is available at the link below.




