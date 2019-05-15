Signature Theatre Hosts Celebration of One Millionth Subsidized Ticket

Signature Theatre will commemorate the millionth subsidized ticket offered under the Signature Ticket Initiative: A Generation of Access with a special celebration on Wednesday, May 22nd at 6:30pm in The Pershing Square Signature Center Lobby. The event celebrating this milestone will include remarks from Signature's leaders and artists, a drawing to win a Lifetime Subscription to Signature Theatre, and a champagne toast for all in attendance. The event is free and open to the public.

The Signature Ticket Initiative: A Generation of Access, launched in 2005, is an unparalleled commitment by a theatre to accessibility, equity and outreach. Recognizing that cost was a major barrier to cultural participation, Signature created the Ticket Initiative to eliminate this obstacle by offering affordable tickets to every seat for every performance during the initial run of Signature's productions. Signature gives an artistic home to a diverse range of writers with distinct voices and perspectives, and the Ticket Initiative ensures that its audiences reflect the work on its stages.

In the 2018-19 Season, Signature will offer over 60,000 $35 tickets without age restrictions, lotteries, or rush lines. By this spring, Signature will have provided its millionth subsidized ticket.

Serving as a model for theatres and performing arts organizations across the country, the Initiative was founded in 2005 and is made possible by lead partner The Pershing Square Foundation with additional support provided by the Jerome L. Greene Foundation, the Howard Gilman Foundation, Margot Adams, The SHS Foundation, Unlikely Collaborators, the Lily Auchincloss Foundation, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, and The Noël Coward Foundation.

Artistic Director Paige Evans said, "We're delighted to celebrate the incredible milestone of the millionth subsidized ticket sold through Signature's Ticket Initiative! Our resident playwrights often tell me how important our affordable tickets are to them and their work. Thanks to the Ticket Initiative, the wide-ranging stories told by our diverse community of resident writers are seen by all kinds of people from all walks of life."

Executive Director Harold Wolpert said, "The Signature Ticket Initiative proves that with a bit of creative thinking and incredible generosity, great theatre can be made accessible for all. When the program was launched in 2005, we saw an immediate and lasting impact on our audiences. Over 70 productions have been presented under the Ticket Initiative, and just this season alone, Signature has underwritten the cost of over 60,000 tickets. It's an honor to be able to celebrate this incredible and unwavering program."

Founder of lead Signature Ticket Initiative sponsor The Pershing Square Foundation Bill Ackman said, "Signature Theatre's commitment to providing world class arts and culture in New York City through this inclusive and accessible program is unparalleled. We are honored to support Signature Theatre as they celebrate their millionth subsided ticket."

To learn more about the Signature Ticket Initiative, call Ryan Fogarty, Director of Institutional Giving, at 646-388-8136 or visit www.SignatureTheatre.org.





