Show Shepherd Announces THE AT-HOME THEATER SERIES, Free Livestreamed Theatrical Performances

Show Shepherd, a theatrical consulting group that works with writers, independent producers, and theater companies to develop new work, has announced its new series of free livestreamed theatrical performances - The At-Home Theater Series - which launches on March 26, 2020, on various platforms including YouTube and Instagram.

In 2019, Show Shepherd launched its Digital Services for promoting new stage works and with The At-Home Theater Series, it expands its online presence to include live streamed performances.

"For 10 years Show Shepherd has worked directly with writers and other industry pros to strategically advance their projects in creative and exciting ways, most recently through Digital Services designed to help them reach decision makers in the field and audiences through online video content. So we're very proud to take the next step and present these exciting artists and their beautiful, very personal work as part of The At-Home Theater Series during this time when closures and social distancing have focused us even more online," said Matt Schicker, founder and president of Show Shepherd.

These solo performances, developed for a theatrical setting, will be performed by the artists in their own homes for the first time. All of the shows will be completely free, and filmed LIVE. For the full lineup and schedule of shows, please go to ShowShepherd.com/Live.

Current artists set to perform in The At-Home Theater Series are:

Douglas Waterbury-Tieman - Johnny & the Devil's Box is a folk musical about a brash young square dance fiddler from Georgia who must navigate young love, evade corrupt revenuers and outwit a devilish preacher on his quest to prove himself as the best fiddler that has ever been.

Ty Autry - A Southern Fairytale, based on real events, this solo show takes you on a wild journey through the Deep South as a young man tries to find his footing in his queer identity and relationship to God. How does he learn to live, survive, and thrive in an area attempting to tear him down?

Vivian Nesbitt & John Dillon - Mother Jones In Heaven is a new musical by folk bluegrass, and roots music legend Si Kahn about 'The Most Dangerous Woman in America', Mother Jones, the infamous labor organizer famed for her tireless efforts on behalf of the rights of the working class.

James Patrick Nelson - Speak What We Feel is a rich, touching remembrance of the great stage actor Brian Murray, who starred in dozens of Broadway productions during his illustrious career.

...and more to be announced!





