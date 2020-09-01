Shelley Butler and West Hyler Announce the Inaugural 2020 Season For Artistic Stamp

The audience becomes a character in the story, reacting and replying to the letters they receive and playing a role in deciding the outcome.

Presenting original work from six award-winning playwrights--Ben Bonnema (The Apple Boys) , November Christine, Matt Schatz (UNTITLED a New Musical Comedy about Serious Drama, The Burdens), Jahn Sood (The Disappearing Man, We Were an Island), Elyne Quan, and Natalie Ann Valentine.

Artistic Stamp will produce a season of interactive experiences that take audience members on unique journeys via handwritten correspondence.

The audience becomes a character in the story, reacting and replying to the letters they receive and playing a role in deciding the outcome. All of this takes place during a seven-letter narrative arc that plays out over the course of September to December. In a time when theatergoers can't venture out, Artistic Stamp brings the plays home.

"Almost overnight we experienced the disappearance of live theater; the art form to which we've devoted our entire professional lives," said West Hyler (Cirque du Soleil Paramour, Big Apple Circus) and Shelley Butler (A Doll's House Part Two), Artistic Directors of Artistic Stamp. "Searching for a way to recapture the in-person experience of live theater during this time of social distancing and for new ways to collaborate with writers and actors whose work we love and admire, we created Artistic Stamp. With the help of six playwrights, thirty actors, and a props designer, we are bringing interactive narrative experiences into the living rooms of all those who, like us, are hungry for connection."

Artistic Stamp's inaugural season features an eclectic and far-reaching variety of experiences- from November Christine's story of Ida B Wells discovering her voice, to Jahn Sood's adult-only romance, to Elyne Quan's sci-fi fantasy for young audiences.

The four month long experience costs $100, paid upfront or in four monthly installments. Tickets are now on sale at www.artisticstamp.com

