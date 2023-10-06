See Bowen Yang, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elaine May & More At 92NY in October and November

October/November film, TV and Theater talks at 92NY will feature Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elaine May, Bowen Yang and others.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: be useful:

seven tools for life

In Person and Online

Tue, Oct 10, 8 pm, from $45

(All tickets include a copy of Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life)

From his own journey of ceaseless reinvention and achievement Arnold Schwarzenegger shares seven rules to follow to realize your true purpose in life. At an early age, he forged the mental tools to build a ladder out of the poverty and narrow-mindedness of his rural Austrian hometown, tools he used to add rung after rung from there becoming one of the world's greatest bodybuilders, to one of Hollywood's highest-paid movie stars to becoming Governor of California — the leader of the world's sixth-largest economy. He says his stratospheric success happened as part of a process, as the result of clear vision, big thinking, hard work, direct communication, resilient problem-solving, open-minded curiosity, and a commitment to giving back. All of it guided by the one lesson Arnold's father hammered into him above all: be useful. As Arnold conquered every realm he entered, he kept his father's adage close to his heart. In his new book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life — which is part personal memoir filled with life-changing successes and life-threatening failures alike, some of them famous; some told for the first time ever — he offers his tool kit for a meaningful life showing us how to put those tools to work, in service of whatever fulfilling future we can dream up for ourselves. As he puts it, no one is going to come rescue you — you only have yourself. The good news, it turns out, is that you are all you need.

Julian Schlossberg in conversation

with Elaine May



introduced

by annette insdorf

In Person and Online

Tue, Oct 10, 2023, 6:30 pm ET

Motion Picture Academy and Tony Award Winner Elaine May will talk with famed Broadway and Off-Broadway producer, Julian Schlossberg about movies, theater, and their long-time collaboration. Schlossberg is the author of Try Not To Hold It Against Me—A Producer's Life, longtime creator of movies, TV specials and well known host of Movietalk, his radio show that ran in New York City for nine years. Mr. Schlossberg, an award-winning interviewer will be questioned by Miss May, who has never done a live interview before, but says she is “game.” Mr. Schlossberg is quoted as saying, “what can I lose?”



The event will be introduced by Annette Insdorf, moderator of Reel Pieces, 92NY's signature film series.

XYZ presents: Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers in conversation: Las Culturistas

In Person and Online

Sun, Oct 22, 7 pm, from $25

Ding Dong! With the perfect balance of acidity and warmth, snark and heart, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers have captured the pop-culture universe with Las Culturistas , their award-winning podcast. Join them for a live, in-person conversation about their long-standing friendship — coming up together in a changing New York comedy scene — their creative energy, their joint passion for pop culture and the collaboration that makes their podcast addictively bingeable. Hear about their favorite moments on the podcast — and maybe the moments they'd most like to forget. Hear the genesis stories of your favorite segments — from “Culture of the Week” to “I Don't Think So, Honey.” Don't miss two of comedy's most dynamic young stars as they discuss it all — telling stories from behind the scenes, what's in store this fall, and much more.

Showtime's Billions:

advance screening series finale



with Brian Koppelman, david levien and beth shacter in conversation with variety's Cynthia littleton

In Person and Online

Mon, Oct 23, 8 pm, from $25

(NOTE: Online tickets are for the talk only and do not include the screening. The talk begins at approximately 9:10 pm)

Join co-creators and executive producers Brian Koppelman and David Levien along with executive producer Beth Schacter of the Showtime hit drama Billions for an exclusive early screening of the final episode of the series, followed by a conversation with co-Editor-in-Chief of Variety, Cynthia Littleton. Season after season, Billions has explored greed, money, and power like few shows on television before it — and in its final act, the stakes of this tightly-wound world of competing loyalties, betrayal, and wealth have never been higher. Hear Koppelman, Levien, and Schacter discuss with Littleton the dramatic arcs of the series, what its enduring popularity since its 2016 premiere tells us about American culture in the 21st century, the remarkable ensemble cast and the decisions that led to the epic conclusion. Don't miss this rare opportunity to gain an insider's perspective on one of television's most gripping series finales.

Online

Mon, Oct 23, 7 pm, $20

Lucie Arnaz has been in show business for over 55 years. On Broadway and in London she's been seen in They're Playing Our Song, Lost In Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Pippin, and Witches Of Eastwick. She was also in the first national tours of Seesaw, Whose Life Is It Anyway?, Social Security, My One and Only, and Pippin. On television she has appeared on The Lucie Arnaz Show, Sons and Daughters, The Black Dahlia, The Mating Season, Who Gets the Friends?, Washington Mistress, and Here's Lucy opposite her mother, Lucille Ball and brother, Desi Arnaz, Jr. On film she appeared in The Jazz Singer with Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Oliver, for which she received a Golden Globe Nomination. She has performed as a concert and cabaret artist for over 30 years Including producing and starring in Babalu: The Music of Desi Arnaz for The 92nd Street Y in 2010.

Mark Harmon and Leon Carroll: Ghosts of Honolulu

In Person and Online

Wed, Nov 15, 2023, 8 pm ET, from $25

Join acclaimed star of NCIS Mark Harmon with real-life former NCIS Special Agent — and the show's technical advisor — for a conversation about a fascinating true story of patriotism and undercover intrigue in the leadup to WWII — from their new non-fiction book, Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor.

Cabaret Conversations with

Michael Kirk Lane: Ginger Minaj

Online

Mon, Nov 20, 2023, 7 pm - 8:30 pm ET. $20

Originally hailing from small town Leesburg, Florida, Ginger Minj made her first splash on the global stage as a finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7. As a fan favorite and triple threat she was invited back for Drag Race All Stars 2 and made it to the top 3 of All Stars 6. She has starred in the Anne Fletcher helmed Dumplin for Netflix alongside Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron, in the Netflix series AJ & The Queen, and most recently in the Disney + Original Movie, Hocus Pocus 2 . When she is not touring the world, appearing in movies or performing live theatrical shows or being nominated for two Manhattan Association of Cabaret Awards, Ginger can be heard on her three studio albums, Sweet T, Gummybear and her newest EP, Double Wide Diva! You can learn more about Ginger in her brand new tell all, cookbook, Southern Fried Sass!

