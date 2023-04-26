Scialli Productions Presents the World Premiere of MAGIC BOX

SCIALLI PRODUCTIONS has announced the world premiere production of Tony Scialli's MAGIC BOX directed and choreographed by Liz Piccoli. MAGIC BOX will play a three-performances-only limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Triad Theatre (158 West 72nd Street, NYC). Performances are May 19- 20 at 9:30 pm and May 21 at 7 pm. Tickets are $39 with a two drink minimum and are available now at https://www.instantseats.com/?fuseaction=home.venue&artistID=24768&venueID=526.

Five magicians. Five agendas. One magic box. Who will open it in this lively, sexy new musical?

Why did the recently deceased Amazing Jack leave all his magic props to his incompetent apprentice, Charlie? Jack even left Charlie the magic box, a powerful instrument intended for good that has the misfortune of attracting evildoers. Jack's daughter, Laura, a young but skillful magician, must protect the box from an oversexed witch who refuses to get old and who shares some shocking family secrets.

Laura desperately wants a family or at least a friend. But who can she trust? Armando, her former Latin lover who has been seduced by the dark side? Merlin (no, not that Merlin!), her late father's best friend? Will Laura find the power to turn the tables or will evil triumph? Where is the magic? Come see Magic Box to find out!

The production stars Cambria Klein as Laura, Dani Wergiles as Charlie, Sonya Hernández as Danielle, Kevin Luís as Armando, Matthew James FitzGerald as Merlin, Kristina Dizon as Ensemble/Understudy, and Marcel McKenzie as Ensemble/Understudy.

Executive produced by Jeremy Handelman (two-time Tony Award-nominated producer,The Kite Runner, John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons, On The Town (revival)), the production features music direction/arrangement by Seth Weinstein (Save the World, Find True Love in 90 Minutes), and costume design by Jess Gersz (Dodger Theatricals, Troika Entertainment...). Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.