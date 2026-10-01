Santino Fontana, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Join CELEBBRATION at Symphony Space
Also joining the event: Marina Kondo, Michael Maliakel, Lauren Marcus, Aubrey Matalon, Katerina McCrimmon and more.
Prospect Musicals has revealed the complete cast for CELEBBRATION: A Concert Evening of Songs from the Fred Ebb Award Winners (2015-2025). The concert will take place on Thursday, October 8 at 7:00pm at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway), and will be hosted by Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba. The evening is made possible with generous support from the Fred Ebb Foundation, which honors lyricist Fred Ebb's creative legacy by supporting excellence in musical theatre, and supporting artists on and off stage.
The concert cast will include Robert Ariza (Operation Mincemeat), Kim Blanck (Suffs), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along), Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Tony Award), Jasmine Forsberg (Six), Molly Hager (Waitress), Tymothee Harrell (The Oscar Micheaux Project), Jade Jones (Bigfoot!), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Brianna Kaleen (Hairspray, National Tour), Marina Kondo (Ragtime), Michael Maliakel (The Great Gatsby), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Aubrey Matalon (Giulia), Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl, Broadway Tour), Eric William Morris (Be More Chill), Asher Muldoon (The Hello Girls, Kennedy Center), Zachary Prince (Honeymoon in Vegas), Pearl Sun (Come From Away), Alyssa Sunew (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Talia Suskauer(Wicked), Kuhoo Verma (Heathers), and Grace Yoo (Hadestown). The concert will be directed by Cara Reichel, and music directed by Andy Roninson. The associate director is Kate Semmens.
The evening will feature performances of world premiere and favorite songs written by the last decade of Fred Ebb Award Winners, including: Sophie Boyce & Veronica Mansour (2025), Cheeyang Ng & Eric Sorrels (2024), Freya Catrin Smith & Jack Williams (2023), Julia Riew (2022), Isabella Dawis & Tidtaya Sinutoke (2021), Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel (2020), Pulitzer and Tony Award winner Michael R. Jackson (2020), Tony Award nominee Benjamin Velez (2019), Will Reynolds & Eric Price (2018), two-time Tony Award winner and Emmy and Grammy Award nominee Shaina Taub (2017), and three-time Emmy Award nominees Thomas Mizer & Curtis Moore (2016). Julia Riew also collaborates with musical theater writer Janani K. Jha to premiere a new song.
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