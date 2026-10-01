Santino Fontana, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Join CELEBBRATION at Symphony Space

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Prospect Musicals has revealed the complete cast for CELEBBRATION: A Concert Evening of Songs from the Fred Ebb Award Winners (2015-2025). The concert will take place on Thursday, October 8 at 7:00pm at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway), and will be hosted by Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba. The evening is made possible with generous support from the Fred Ebb Foundation, which honors lyricist Fred Ebb's creative legacy by supporting excellence in musical theatre, and supporting artists on and off stage.

The concert cast will include Robert Ariza (Operation Mincemeat), Kim Blanck (Suffs), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along), Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Tony Award), Jasmine Forsberg (Six), Molly Hager (Waitress), Tymothee Harrell (The Oscar Micheaux Project), Jade Jones (Bigfoot!), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Brianna Kaleen (Hairspray, National Tour), Marina Kondo (Ragtime), Michael Maliakel (The Great Gatsby), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Aubrey Matalon (Giulia), Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl, Broadway Tour), Eric William Morris (Be More Chill), Asher Muldoon (The Hello Girls, Kennedy Center), Zachary Prince (Honeymoon in Vegas), Pearl Sun (Come From Away), Alyssa Sunew (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Talia Suskauer(Wicked), Kuhoo Verma (Heathers), and Grace Yoo (Hadestown). The concert will be directed by Cara Reichel, and music directed by Andy Roninson. The associate director is Kate Semmens.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 11 Hrs 50 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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