Samantha Pauly and More to Join DREAM: A FREUDIAN MUSICAL at Joe's Pub

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DREAM: A Freudian Musical, a brand-new show by Larson Award winner Daniel Emond (Kill The Whale) will premiere at Joe's Pub on Sunday, November 15 at 6:00 PM with an additional show added on Sunday, November 22 at 6:00 PM.

Set inside the dreamspace, DREAM: A Freudian Musical tells the little-known story of Sabina Spielrein, a “hysteria” patient-turned-psychoanalyst; her physician-turned-lover Carl Jung; and their mutual mentor, Sigmund Freud. This show presents the original score, which behaves like a dream itself, colliding the likes of Joanna Newsom, Sam Smith, Wagner, Eminem, and everything in between. It's a musical about dreams, death, rebirth—and the dangers of telling your therapist, “I love you.” Presented in partnership with YoungArts.

Featuring music direction by JT KAUFMAN, the 75-minute show will feature Ellie Barone (Hightown) as Sabina; Jordon Bolden(The Kill Room) as Jung; Daniel Emond (The Great Comet) as Freud; Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc, Transparent) as S. Spielrein, along with special guest Samantha Pauly (Broadway's Six, The Great Gatsby).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 13 Hrs 06 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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