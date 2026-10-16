Samantha Pauly and More to Join DREAM: A FREUDIAN MUSICAL at Joe's Pub
The 75-minute production features music direction by JT Kaufman and stars Ellie Barone, Jordon Bolden, Daniel Emond, and Jo Lampert.
DREAM: A Freudian Musical, a brand-new show by Larson Award winner Daniel Emond (Kill The Whale) will premiere at Joe's Pub on Sunday, November 15 at 6:00 PM with an additional show added on Sunday, November 22 at 6:00 PM.
Set inside the dreamspace, DREAM: A Freudian Musical tells the little-known story of Sabina Spielrein, a “hysteria” patient-turned-psychoanalyst; her physician-turned-lover Carl Jung; and their mutual mentor, Sigmund Freud. This show presents the original score, which behaves like a dream itself, colliding the likes of Joanna Newsom, Sam Smith, Wagner, Eminem, and everything in between. It's a musical about dreams, death, rebirth—and the dangers of telling your therapist, “I love you.” Presented in partnership with YoungArts.
Featuring music direction by JT KAUFMAN, the 75-minute show will feature Ellie Barone (Hightown) as Sabina; Jordon Bolden(The Kill Room) as Jung; Daniel Emond (The Great Comet) as Freud; Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc, Transparent) as S. Spielrein, along with special guest Samantha Pauly (Broadway's Six, The Great Gatsby).
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