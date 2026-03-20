STREETLIGHT, The Musical Concert to Benefit Island Harvest Food Bank

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Josephine and John Destefano's STREETLIGHT, The Musical, a Concert performance will feature orchestrations and musical direction by Robert T. Buonaspina, and directed by Michelle Mallardi. The concert performance will feature a live 30-piece orchestra, on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at Long Island University (720 Northern Blvd, Brookville, NY 11548). Tickets are $79–$199 and are available at TillesCenter.org or by calling 516-299-3100. All net proceeds from the event will benefit Island Harvest Food Bank. Please note that ticket purchases are not tax-deductible.

Streetlight is an original new musical set on a bustling New York City street corner where ambition, loss, and hope collide. When a successful young executive is drawn out of his insulated world and into the lives of those too often overlooked, he begins a journey that challenges everything he believes about success, love, and human worth. Guided by a mysterious figure from the street with a hidden connection to his past, he is forced to confront the cost of the world he has helped build — and the possibility of redemption.

“Streetlight speaks to something deeply human and urgently relevant: in a world that moves too fast and often overlooks the struggling, the lonely, and the forgotten, it reminds us of the power of compassion, redemption, and being truly seen,” states Josephine DeStefano. “Set against the pulse of New York City, it combines an emotionally stirring story, a powerful central image, and an uplifting journey of transformation that invites audiences to reflect on their own lives and the people they pass by every day.”

The concert is directed and choreographed by Michelle Mallardi, with orchestrations and musical direction by Robert T. Buonaspina. Scenic and lighting design is by John Lant, with sound design by Matt Krause. General Management is by Sharon Fallon Productions. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.