STEALING MONA LISA Company to Honor Anniversary of Return of Mona Lisa After Theft

Stealing Mona Lisa runs at Theater for the New City through January 8.

Dec. 30, 2022  
The Mona Lisa disappeared from the Louvre in 1911, stolen in broad daylight, only to be recovered in Italy and returned to Paris on Dec. 31, 1913. Members of the cast and behind-the-scene team of Stealing Mona Lisa, a new musical, are uniting today, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., NY, NY, with a cake to celebrate the painting's recovery and return.

It's based on a little known, but amazing story of who stole the painting and why.

It's 1911 and the Mona Lisa is missing! "Stealing Mona Lisa" is a new musical based on the true story of the theft of this famous painting from the Louvre. Well known at the time, Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa suddenly became a mystery and a celebrity. Who took Mona Lisa and why? A great cast brings "Stealing Mona Lisa" to the stage in a musical where the Mona Lisa herself comes to life. A musical rooted in art, history and an amazing story that shook the art world, this show will take you on a voyage to France and Italy. Where was Mona Lisa, why was the painting taken and how was she recovered and returned to Paris on Dec. 31, 1913? A great story, great music, great cast, great musical, great show and a great time. Don't miss "Stealing Mona Lisa!"

For info, www.theaterforthenewcity.net or 212-254-1109.



