SOON to Extend Through November Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre
The production will now play through November 15, 2026 at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre.
Out of the Box Theatrics' Off-Broadway premiere of Soon, a new musical by Nick Blaemire, directed by Will Blum will extend one week. The production will now play through November 15, 2026 at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre.
The cast features Ava Delaney as Charlie, Mylinda Hull as Adrienne, Mike Millan as Steven, and Oliver Richman as Jonah. Understudies are Jillian Abaya and Ruchir Khazanchi.
The creative team includes Wiley DeWeese (Music Supervisor), Andy Callopy (Music Director), Sean Frank (Scenic Design), Gina Ruiz (Costume Design), Paige Seber (Lighting Design), Jordana Abrenica (Sound Design), and Kimi Handa Brown (Intimacy Director). Zachary Daniel Jones and Zadokite Wood are associate directors, Kai Stanton is production stage manager, and Sarah Adams is assistant stage manager.
What do you do with the time you have left? While twenty-something Charlie waits for the end of the world, Jonah waits for her to start living. But before time runs out, Charlie must do the hardest thing imaginable: open the front door. Nick Blaemire's Soon is an intimate, indie-pop chamber musical about finding the courage to pursue your dreams in an uncertain world.
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