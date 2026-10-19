SOON to Extend Through November Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre

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Out of the Box Theatrics' Off-Broadway premiere of Soon, a new musical by Nick Blaemire, directed by Will Blum will extend one week. The production will now play through November 15, 2026 at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre.

The cast features Ava Delaney as Charlie, Mylinda Hull as Adrienne, Mike Millan as Steven, and Oliver Richman as Jonah. Understudies are Jillian Abaya and Ruchir Khazanchi.

The creative team includes Wiley DeWeese (Music Supervisor), Andy Callopy (Music Director), Sean Frank (Scenic Design), Gina Ruiz (Costume Design), Paige Seber (Lighting Design), Jordana Abrenica (Sound Design), and Kimi Handa Brown (Intimacy Director). Zachary Daniel Jones and Zadokite Wood are associate directors, Kai Stanton is production stage manager, and Sarah Adams is assistant stage manager.

What do you do with the time you have left? While twenty-something Charlie waits for the end of the world, Jonah waits for her to start living. But before time runs out, Charlie must do the hardest thing imaginable: open the front door. Nick Blaemire's Soon is an intimate, indie-pop chamber musical about finding the courage to pursue your dreams in an uncertain world.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 12 Hrs 19 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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