 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

SOON to Extend Through November Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre

The production will now play through November 15, 2026 at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre.

By:
SOON to Extend Through November Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre

Out of the Box Theatrics' Off-Broadway premiere of Soon, a new musical by Nick Blaemire, directed by Will Blum will extend one week. The production will now play through November 15, 2026 at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre.

The cast features Ava Delaney as Charlie, Mylinda Hull as Adrienne, Mike Millan as Steven, and Oliver Richman as Jonah. Understudies are Jillian Abaya and Ruchir Khazanchi.

The creative team includes Wiley DeWeese (Music Supervisor), Andy Callopy (Music Director), Sean Frank (Scenic Design), Gina Ruiz (Costume Design), Paige Seber (Lighting Design), Jordana Abrenica (Sound Design), and Kimi Handa Brown (Intimacy Director). Zachary Daniel Jones and Zadokite Wood are associate directors, Kai Stanton is production stage manager, and Sarah Adams is assistant stage manager.

What do you do with the time you have left? While twenty-something Charlie waits for the end of the world, Jonah waits for her to start living. But before time runs out, Charlie must do the hardest thing imaginable: open the front door. Nick Blaemire's Soon is an intimate, indie-pop chamber musical about finding the courage to pursue your dreams in an uncertain world.

SOON to Extend Through November Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre Image

Buy Tickets to Soon



Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR in Off-Broadway FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
Spooktacular in Off-Broadway Spooktacular
Players Guild of Leonia (10/23-10/25)
Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck in Off-Broadway Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck
New Victory Theater (10/17-10/25)
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
Hold in Off-Broadway Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets