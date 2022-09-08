SOMETHING IN THE GAME: AN ALL-AMERICAN MUSICAL & INTO BATTLE to Stream on Broadway On Demand

Broadway On Demand will present the exclusive premieres of two grand-scale productions. The premieres include Something in the Game: An All-American Musical, a tribute to the late legendary Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne, and the Off West-End hit Into Battle, the true story of a 1910 feud at England's Oxford University.

About the productions:

Something in the Game: An All-American Musical

Date: Currently Streaming Now

Pricing: $3.99 (Rental), or airing free on Smart TV

Synopsis: American Music Theatre Project and Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts at Northwestern University present Something In The Game: An All-American Musical. Charge into the amazing story of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football coach Knute Rockne and his journey to discover what's important in the "game of life."



Directed and choreographed by David H. Bell (Elmer Gantry, Hot Mikado), Something In The Game follows Knute Rockne as he creates one of the most successful teams in college football. With over 20 original songs and an inspiring book written by Buddy Farmer, this is a tale of triumphs and defeats, highs and lows, and the amazing story of one of the greatest college football coaches of all time.

Book by Buddy Farmer, music by Michael Mahler, lyrics by David H. Bell and Michael Mahler, directed and choreographed by David H. Bell.

For more info, visit somethinginthegame.com.

Into Battle

Date: Streaming starting September 28, 2022

Pricing: $3.99 (Rental), or airing free on Smart TV

Synopsis: In 1910, amid deep social discord in Britain and a catastrophic gap between the rich and poor, two Oxford University students, Keith Rae and the aristocratic Etonian the Hon. Billy Grenfell, fought a well-documented and bitter feud at Balliol College, Oxford that encapsulated the social conflict in Britain before WWI. However, both Keith and Billy died fighting alongside each other in the same regiment, in the same battle and on the same day.

Hugh Salmon's incredibly moving, effecting and humorous debut play Into Battle, tells for the very first time, this true story that exemplified the elitist culture of the British establishment and the arrogance of the ruling class. This feud is touchingly resolved on the battlefields of the First World War.

'An extraordinary story that needs to be told, about people who must not be forgotten.' - Sir Tim Rice

Starring: Sam Barrett, Anna Bradley, Iain Fletcher, Gabriel Freilich, Molly Gaisford, Joe Gill, Alexander Knox, Nikolas Salmon

Written by Hugh Salmon, directed by Ellie Jones

For more info, visit intobattleplay.co.uk. See more press here.

@intobattleplay

