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SLAM FRANK to Present Challah-Ween Week at Orpheum Theatre With Discounted Tickets & More

The week will feature costume rush tickets, DJ parties, tarot readings, two costume contests, and more.

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SLAM FRANK to Present Challah-Ween Week at Orpheum Theatre With Discounted Tickets & More

Slam Frank is throwing a five-night Halloween party. From Wednesday, October 28 through Sunday, November 1, every performance at the Orpheum Theatre includes chances to win prizes, plus post-show parties and extras. Show up at the box office in full costume any night from Wednesday through Sunday to buy rush tickets for $40 each.

Thursday, October 29: Thursday Night Slam

A post-show party with DJ Kalypso, plus a costume contest.

Friday, October 30: Friday Night Slam

A tarot reader will be on hand to tell you what the spirits think of your choices.

Saturday, October 31, 7 pm performance: Challah-ween (challah not included)

A post-show party with a live DJ, a tarot reader, a costume contest, and Practitioners of Holistic Dance Therapy (formerly known as Str*pp*rs).

Sunday, November 1: Sunday Slam

Isn't our show enough for you?

How the costume contests work

Wear your costume to Thursday's or Saturday's show and stick around afterward to compete. The winner of each contest gets two free tickets to Slam Frank.

Costume rules

This is still a theater, so if your hat, fascinator, wig, or hairdo could block someone's view, it has to remain off during the performance. The production reserves the right to remove anyone whose costume is harshing the vibes (no blackface, no armbands, etc.)

About Slam Frank

Andrew Fox and Joel Sinensky's Slam Frank, choreographed by Esosa Oviasu, music directed by Alex Harrington, and directed by Sam LaFrage plays Wednesday - Monday at 7 pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $54-$140 at SlamFrankMusical.com. $40 Rush tickets are available two hours prior to performances. Orpheum Theatre.

Slam Frank imagines what happens when a progressive theater company transforms Anne Frank's tragic true story into an intersectional, multi-ethnic, genderqueer, decolonized, anti-capitalist, hyper-empowering Afro-Latin hip-hop musical. The result is one of the most talked-about productions in recent memory, a satirical reckoning about identity, tribalism, and art that leaves audiences reeling.

Buy Tickets to Slam Frank



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