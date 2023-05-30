SHRIMP PUDDING To Premiere At The 2023 Chain Theatre Summer One Act Festival

Kyle C. Mumford's newest one act play SHRIMP PUDDING, directed by Matt Giroveanu will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown. Join SHRIMP PUDDING at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Fl.) for a 'Mix-Tape' of short plays including comedies, dramas, and even new musicals that comprise this festival of New York City based playwrights telling their stories their way.

SHRIMP PUDDING is part of PROGRAM #4 performs Friday, June 9th at 8:00pm, Wednesday, June 14th at 6:30pm & Saturday, June 24th at 4:00pm.

Being presented in the Chain Theatre's new 99 seat theatre, SHRIMP PUDDING tackles the pulling complexities between present happiness and a nostalgic heart. It touches on tough choices, starting new chapters and the fear that's coupled with them. SHRIMP PUDDING tells the story of an indecisive bride, who, minutes before walking down the aisle, has an unexpected run-in with her ex-boyfriend who happens to be a caterer at the wedding hall. Rehashing the past, unanswered questions come to light on a chapter that hasn't quite closed.

"Kyle and I have been working together on this piece for a long time, it's very special to us." says director Matt Giroveanu. "This play really is an emotional roller coaster, and this cast will take audiences on that journey. When the opportunity came to direct it, I jumped at the chance." Mr. Mumford agreed, also adding his gratitude for the Chain Theatre. "The festival has such a young, new, and exciting energy that this play is fortunate to be a part of."

Cast Members include Madison Ritter, Daniel Krstyen, Kiki Mikkelsen, and Andrew Goebel.

TICKETS: https://tinyurl.com/ShrimpPudding

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Use Promo code: SHRIMP for discount tickets.

Masks are not required but strongly encouraged.

CHAIN THEATRE is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective.

Chain produced the NYT Critics Pick macbitches, NYC Premiere of ​Six Corners​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones ​and​ The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel) Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit @chaintheatrenyc ​www.chaintheatre.org