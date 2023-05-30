SHRIMP PUDDING To Premiere At The 2023 Chain Theatre Summer One Act Festival

Join SHRIMP PUDDING at Chain Theatre for a 'Mix-Tape' of short plays including comedies, dramas, and even new musicals.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo 1 A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Photos: Stars From SOME LIKE IT HOT, INTO THE WOODS And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 202 Photo 2 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 2
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Announces New Preview And Opening Night Dates Photo 4 Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Announces New Preview And Opening Night Dates

Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Announces New Preview And Opening Night Dates

Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Announces New Preview And Opening Night Dates

Kyle C. Mumford's newest one act play SHRIMP PUDDING, directed by Matt Giroveanu will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown. Join SHRIMP PUDDING at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Fl.) for a 'Mix-Tape' of short plays including comedies, dramas, and even new musicals that comprise this festival of New York City based playwrights telling their stories their way.

SHRIMP PUDDING is part of PROGRAM #4 performs Friday, June 9th at 8:00pm, Wednesday, June 14th at 6:30pm & Saturday, June 24th at 4:00pm.

Being presented in the Chain Theatre's new 99 seat theatre, SHRIMP PUDDING tackles the pulling complexities between present happiness and a nostalgic heart. It touches on tough choices, starting new chapters and the fear that's coupled with them. SHRIMP PUDDING tells the story of an indecisive bride, who, minutes before walking down the aisle, has an unexpected run-in with her ex-boyfriend who happens to be a caterer at the wedding hall. Rehashing the past, unanswered questions come to light on a chapter that hasn't quite closed.

"Kyle and I have been working together on this piece for a long time, it's very special to us." says director Matt Giroveanu. "This play really is an emotional roller coaster, and this cast will take audiences on that journey. When the opportunity came to direct it, I jumped at the chance." Mr. Mumford agreed, also adding his gratitude for the Chain Theatre. "The festival has such a young, new, and exciting energy that this play is fortunate to be a part of."

Cast Members include Madison Ritter, Daniel Krstyen, Kiki Mikkelsen, and Andrew Goebel.

TICKETS: https://tinyurl.com/ShrimpPudding

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Use Promo code: SHRIMP for discount tickets.

Masks are not required but strongly encouraged.

CHAIN THEATRE is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective.

Chain produced the NYT Critics Pick macbitches, NYC Premiere of ​Six Corners​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones ​and​ The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel) Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit @chaintheatrenyc ​www.chaintheatre.org




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

Kate Hamill, John-Andrew Morrison and More Join MAN AND SUPERMAN Benefit Reading at Gingol Photo
Kate Hamill, John-Andrew Morrison and More Join MAN AND SUPERMAN Benefit Reading at Gingold Theatrical Group

Gingold Theatrical Group has announced that Man and Superman by George Bernard Shaw will continue their 18th season of Project Shaw. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

THE GAAGA, New Site Specific Phantasmagoria, to Have US Premiere at Beat Brew Hall Photo
THE GAAGA, New Site Specific Phantasmagoria, to Have US Premiere at Beat Brew Hall

Arlekin Players Theatre & (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab will present the US Premiere of THE GAAGA, a new site specific phantasmagoria written and directed by celebrated Ukrainian playwright and director Sasha Denisova. 

ABANDON ALL HOPE Sells Out Initial Engagement At Theatre Row Photo
ABANDON ALL HOPE Sells Out Initial Engagement At Theatre Row

First-time producing partners Peter Fenton and Avery Kellington have sold out the limited engagement world premiere of dramedy play, Abandon All Hope, which serves as the Off-Broadway debut for Fenton, Kellington, the entire rest of the cast, and many of the other artists involved with the show.

SAW: THE MUSICAL to Premiere Off-Broadway in August Photo
SAW: THE MUSICAL to Premiere Off-Broadway in August

Cooper Jordan Entertainment has announced the Off-Broadway Opening of the new musical SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw coming to The Theater Center (Jerry Orbach Theater) on 50th & Broadway this August after its successful Out-of-Town Tryout in Philadelphia Center City last year.


More Hot Stories For You

Kate Hamill, John-Andrew Morrison and More Join MAN AND SUPERMAN Benefit Reading at Gingold Theatrical GroupKate Hamill, John-Andrew Morrison and More Join MAN AND SUPERMAN Benefit Reading at Gingold Theatrical Group
THE GAAGA, New Site Specific Phantasmagoria, to Have US Premiere at Beat Brew HallTHE GAAGA, New Site Specific Phantasmagoria, to Have US Premiere at Beat Brew Hall
Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for FLEX at Lincoln Center TheaterPhotos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Mobile Unit's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at The Public TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of Mobile Unit's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at The Public Theater

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You