SEVEN DEADLY SINS Announces New Performance Dates; Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets are on sale now for the Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live production of Seven Deadly Sins, the sexy and adventurous outdoor theatrical experience, coming to New York City's Meatpacking District. Tickets are available via www.sevendeadlysinsnyc.com or via TodayTix at www.todaytix.com or through the iOS and Android app.

In addition, the strictly limited engagement of Seven Deadly Sins will now begin performances one day earlier on Tuesday, June 22 ahead of a new opening night of Tuesday, June 29.

Seven Deadly Sins is made possible with the support of real estate partners Aurora Capital and William Gottlieb Real Estate.

Jared Epstein, principal at Aurora Capital said, "New York isn't New York without live entertainment. When we were approached about the production using our storefronts as stages, we immediately said yes. There are incredible synergies between this exciting and innovative theatrical event and New York's most creative and experiential neighborhood. We look forward to Seven Deadly Sins taking up residence in our properties and welcoming audiences to the Meatpacking District."

Welcome all sinners and saints who like to flirt with sin! Seven Deadly Sins takes audiences on a tantalizing tour of their inner demons. No subject is taboo as audiences rotate through seven uniquely designed storefronts, exploring the depths of desire, jealousy, rage, and more in a thrilling evening that merges live theater with performance art, dazzling design, and CDC-mandated regulations. Helmed by Moisés Kaufman and Tony Award® winning scenic designer David Rockwell, Seven Deadly Sins is a carnival for the senses, welcoming New Yorkers back to live entertainment.

In a format that was conceived by Michel Hausmann and originally produced by Miami New Drama, audiences will gather to enjoy libations and be welcomed with a brief performance at their first stop of the evening, Purgatory. They will then depart on their journey as they divide into small, socially distanced pods, safely exploring the perils and pleasures of each sin's storefront window, listening through provided sanitized headphones while wearing masks.

This brand-new production features world premiere short works from seven of the country's most provocative playwrights. These writers have each selected one of the Deadly Sins as the inspiration for their short play: Ngozi Anyanwu (Gluttony), Thomas Bradshaw (Sloth), MJ Kaufman (Pride), Moisés Kaufman (Greed), Jeffrey LaHoste (Envy), Ming Peiffer (Wrath), and Bess Wohl (Lust).

The design team is led by David Rockwell (scenic and environmental design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Yuki Link (lighting design), X Casting / Victor Vazquez CSA (casting director), and Amy Marie Seidel (dramaturg). Additional set design for Greed by Christopher & Justin Swader.

Seven Deadly Sins is produced by Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live, in association with Miami New Drama. The production is presented in partnership with the Meatpacking District's Business Improvement District and made possible by the support of real estate partners Aurora Capital and William Gottlieb Real Estate.

Casting and additional details for Seven Deadly Sins will be announced in the coming weeks.