SCHOOL PICTURES and TWO GIRLS Extended at Cherry Lane Theatre
Performances will now run through November 29.
The historic Cherry Lane Theatre will extend School Pictures and Two Girls through November 29. For the extended dates, School Pictures will play nightly at 7pm followed by Two Girls at 9pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, there will be an additional matinee performance of Two Girls at 3pm.
Tickets to each show are sold separately, and the shows are not intended as a double feature. Previews are ongoing ahead of opening night on October 18.
SCHOOL PICTURES:
Faith hates reading, Jane has lost her flashcards and Javier sees no point in studying because of climate change. Returning to New York after an acclaimed, sold-out run at Playwrights Horizons, this musical journal documents parenting, inequality and the cruelty of puberty in the NYC school system with humor and wit. School Pictures is written and performed by Milo Cramer (Cute Activist, Minor Character) and directed by longtime collaborator Morgan Green.
TWO GIRLS:
Two Girls revisits one of the 2000s’ most viral shock-porn videos, using verbatim dialogue to construct a profound and unexpected examination of sex and the body. This darkly funny two-hander explores what we look at as we develop our sexualities and why we can’t look away. The show is written and conceived by Eliya Smith (Dad Don’t Read This, Grief Camp), created with experimental theater ensemble The Goat Exchange (Time Passes, Deadclass Ohio), developed by the Cherry Lane Theatre, directed by Chloe Claudel and Mitchell Polonsky and stars Claudel and Juliana Sass.
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