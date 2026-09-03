Robin de Jesús Will Co-Host BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center

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This Hispanic Heritage Month, Bilingual Broadway will partner with Lincoln Center to bring you some of Broadway’s greatest hits EN ESPAÑOL with a live band!

Bilingual Broadway EN VIVO will be free to attend. The event will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 11:00 am.

Hosted by Luis E. Mora, and co-hosted by Robin de Jesus, this Hispanic Heritage month performance features live performances of some of the greatest stage songs en Español! Bilingual Broadway Collective is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating language, culture, and creativity through the power of the performing arts.

Through their live productions, media campaigns, arts education programs, and community partnerships, they create opportunities for individuals to explore storytelling in English and Spanish.

If you’ve ever wondered what composers like Sondheim, Webber, Lippa, and Miranda sound like in Spanish, this is your chance to find out. Music direction by Saúl Nache.

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