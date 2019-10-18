Review Roundup: See What Critics Thought of FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION

Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway, one of NYC's best-loved and highly anticipated productions, is back this season after a five-year absence.

Spoofs include Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, this season's Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof,, Dear Evan Hansen, and the new generation of Broadway stars including Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivio, Alex Brightman and exciting turns by Bette Midler, Andre De Shields, Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and several surprises.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Raven Snook, TimeOut: Alessandrini's mordant wit is less in evidence as he struggles to find what's funny about some other shows; his takes on Tootsie, The Prom and Harry Potter miss the mark widely. And while Stern and the sparkling Aline Mayagoitia are crack impressionists who can sell the slighter material, the male performers (Immanuel Houston, Chris Collins-Pisano and child actor Joshua Turchin) are stronger as singers than as comic impersonators. Despite its unevenness, though, Forbidden Broadway remains required skewering for theater fans. There may be more smiles than all-out laughs, but there are at least enough guffaws to make you spit out your two-drink minimum.

Roma Torre, NY1: In addition to Gerard's genius for writing and directing, he's supremely skilled at casting. His incredibly versatile company of five immensely gifted performers master the comedy and the singing with effortless grace on that stage. And that does include young Joshua Turchin-a triple threat well beyond his 13 years.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: Not everything works in this latest incarnation of "Forbidden Broadway," and Alessandrini must know it, because he front-loads the show with his misfires on "Moulin Rouge!" "Fosse/Verdon" and Jeremy Pope (Houston) in "Ain't Too Proud."

Jesse Oxfeld, New York Stage Review: What happens when the spoof is as venerable as the spoofed? The answer, at least on the evidence presented in the new version of Forbidden Broadway, which opened tonight at the Triad Theater on the Upper West Side, is this: Moderate amusement, a few good jokes, a lot of middling ones, and no real reason for existing except that it has always existed.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: Before Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation ends with a bang not a whimper, Alessandrini has a laugh on himself. He slots a jab to the tune of "You'll Never Walk Alone" that goes, "Watch out, watch out, when you spoof a play, or you'll never work again." Nothing doing. The hope has to be that as long as there are musicals-and whatever the next generation brings for better or, spare us, worse-Alessandrini will put himself to work again and again.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

