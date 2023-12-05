Review Roundup: LIFE & TIMES OF MICHAEL K at St. Ann's Warehouse

Life & Times of Michael K runs through December 23, 2023.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere Photo 1 Video: The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster to Benefi Photo 3 Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster
Photos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broa Photo 4 Photos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

St. Ann’s Warehouse is now presenting The Life & Times of Michael K (running through December 23), adapted by Lara Foot, in collaboration with the Handspring Puppet Company, from J.M. Coetzee’s Booker Prize-winning novel, was a runaway hit in this summer’s Galway International Arts Festival and Edinburgh Fringe, where The New York Times deemed it “the standout show.”

The production reunites St. Ann’s with South Africa’s Baxter Theatre Center, producer of acclaimed, blistering productions of Mies Julie and The Fall at St. Ann’s, and the Tony Award-winning Handspring Puppet Company (War Horse). Handspring are the creators of Amal, currently on a journey across the United States, following last year’s epic Little Amal Walks NYC, co-produced by St. Ann’s and The Walk Productions. 

Life & Times of Michael K is the hauntingly beautiful story of a simple man who journeys through war-torn South Africa to return his dying mother to the farm where she was born. He finds strength in his own humanity, his profound connection to the earth, and his unique path, which reveals to him his reason for living. Michael becomes a metaphor for the earth itself—mistreated and neglected in times of political tumult, but gentle and generous in spirit. 

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Tim Teeman, Daily Beast: The puppeteers do an astonishing job of being present and yet recessive. We believe in the Michael K in front of us, and his journey—including an epic underwater struggle with a goat he wants to kill to eat. While the show is as intense and unsparing as it may sound, it also finds windows of clever and welcome wit, such as the moment when Michael K finally has some sustenance he begrudgingly shares it with his operators. Heartbreakingly, when he is brutalized, those same operators do all they can to keep their hands on him, to keep him safe, until they are forced away.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theatre: At two hours without an intermission, “Life & Times of Michael K” feels too long, especially since the narrative is not always clear. The scenes aren’t always crisply differentiated from one another, the episodes can feel repetitive, and it doesn’t help that some of the dialogue is in South African languages other than English, and all of it is in South African accents. (It would help to read the novel, which is short, beforehand.) But some of the uncertainty is deliberate – it’s the point; it’s no coincidence that Michael K.’s experiences suggest Joseph K.’s in Kafka’s “The Trial,” but it’s not just external. ”Always,” one narrator says, “when he tried to explain himself to himself, there remained a gap, a hole, a darkness before which his understanding bulked, into which it was useless to pour words.”

Amelia Merrill, New York Theatre Guide: Life & Times of Michael K, now running at St. Ann’s Warehouse, is as sprawling as the Karoo desert its title character must cross. The Baxter Theatre Centre and Dusseldorfer Schauspielhaus production tackles the landscape of South African apartheid along with the literal landscape of the war-torn nation its title character traverses. To simplify this narrative and still allow us to project our stories onto Michael’s, he is portrayed as a puppet. Handspring Puppet Company’s creations, designed and built by Adrian Kohler in collaboration with the rest of the company, are exquisite, lifelike, expressive without venturing to the uncanny valley, and small enough to convey vulnerability without feeling doll-like.

Sandy MacDonald, New York Stage Review: This is not a family-oriented puppet show, as a birth scene early on makes clear. Having screamed a torrent of obscenities in late labor, Michael K’s mother – a three-quarter-scale puppet with a race-indeterminate, ageless but weathered look – recoils at the sight of her newborn’s cleft palate. A closeup appears on a rear screen: “It looks like a tiny rabbit,” notes a nurse (Sandra Prinsloo, excellent in several non-puppeteering roles). Michael’s mother, unable/unwilling to care for the child while housekeeping for a rich couple, packs him off to an orphanage, where of course he is mercilessly teased. The child puppets – designed, as are all, by Adrian Kohler in concert with the company – are expertly crafted, manipulated, and voiced, without a trace of cutesiness.


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre! Photo
BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLea Photo
Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLean, and More

The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation presented the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre; three categories of grants awarded to adventurous new voices in playwriting and musical theatre, as well the visionary playwrights who have inspired and blazed trails before them. Check out photos from the event here!

3
Full Cast Set For New Musical GOLDEN in Concert at the Green Room 42 Photo
Full Cast Set For New Musical GOLDEN in Concert at the Green Room 42

The full cast has been announced for a concert of the new musical GOLDEN on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00pm at Green Room 42. Find out who is joining the cast here!

4
THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA to be Presented At The ATA As Part Of Classical Series Photo
THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA to be Presented At The ATA As Part Of Classical Series

Love, betrayal, and disguise take center stage in Shakespeare's THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA. Don't miss this rare performance by the American Theatre of Actors.

From This Author - Nicole Rosky

Review Roundup: Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH: CONFESSIONS OF A MUSEUM NOVICE Opens At MCCReview Roundup: Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH: CONFESSIONS OF A MUSEUM NOVICE Opens At MCC
Review Roundup: Timothée Chalamet Leads WONKA Movie Musical Prequel; What Do Critics Think?Review Roundup: Timothée Chalamet Leads WONKA Movie Musical Prequel; What Do Critics Think?
Review Roundup: National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBAReview Roundup: National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA
Barnes and Noble To Welcome Barbra Streisand for Digital Event In Support of Her Memoir, 'My Name Is Barbra'Barnes and Noble To Welcome Barbra Streisand for Digital Event In Support of Her Memoir, 'My Name Is Barbra'

Videos

Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II Video
Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You