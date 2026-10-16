Review Roundup: FISH Opens at WP Theater
Fish stars Alyssa May Gold, Sara Haider, Kario Marcel, Roxanna Hope Radja, and Yasmin Lara Ranz-Lind.
Now running at WP Theater is Fish, written by Melis Aker and directed by Tatiana Pandiani. The production will run through October 25, 2026 at WP Theater.
Fish stars Alyssa May Gold as Libby, Sara Haider as Isha, Kario Marcel as Jon, Roxanna Hope Radja as Ceyda, and Yasmin Lara Ranz-Lind as Karya.
2016, London. Seventeen-year-old Karya is navigating her brother's unresolved disappearance. When her mother's outrageous theory about his whereabouts starts to gain traction, Karya decides to put it to the test. With her best friend, she devises a twisted online experiment, setting a hook in the darkest corners of the internet. But what begins as a search for answers quickly spirals into something more sinister than she ever expected. By turns sharp, tensely funny, and tender, Fish is a darkly comedic coming-of-age story about grief, girlhood and games that go too far.
Let's see what the critics are saying about the new play...
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
Nicole Serratore, Exeunt: Overall, Fish is asking interesting questions of its characters and leading us to some unexpected places on stage, but I felt responsible for trying to fit too much of the storytelling puzzle together myself.
Austin Fimmano, New York Theatre Guide: Under the direction of Tatiana Pandiani, Fish is sharp, funny, and intensely vulnerable. Despite their many flaws, you can’t help but fall in love with these characters, even as they make extraordinarily questionable decisions and embroil themselves with the biggest boogeymen of the mid-2010s. In this story that is so relatable and yet such a time capsule of a moment we can’t return to, Aker’s play at once captures hearts and invites you to jump into the deep end of a scary Internet world.
Zachary Stewart, Theatremania: Even if we cannot buy every twist and turn in Fish, it has the unmistakable whiff of truth in a world where we have all been released from our little tanks to swim with the sharks. With the advent of AI, it only gets worse from here.
Average Rating: 70.0%
- To read more reviews, click here!
- Discuss the show on the BroadwayWorld Forum
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