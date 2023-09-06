Return Engagement of BEING SOMEBODY is Coming to Theater Row This Month

Performed by Dr. Howard Mase and Marla Mase Being Somebody will be presented for 2 nights only at Theater Row.

Sep. 06, 2023

Return Engagement of BEING SOMEBODY is Coming to Theater Row This Month

Back by popular demand, a special-event performance of Being Somebody written and performed by Dr. Howard Mase and Marla Mase will be held for 2 nights only at Theater Row. After selling out its previous engagements, the show goes up once again on September 22nd and 23rd. Being Somebody is a father-daughter tour de force introducing Dr. Howard Mase, a psychologist, mentor, and beloved coach, making his captivating stage debut at the age of 87, and featuring his daughter, recording artist-playwright-performer Marla Mase. The pair comes together under the astute direction of renowned acting coach Elizabeth Browning.

Through masterful storytelling, music, and song, the talented duo takes us back in time to their formative years. Howard brings to life what it was like growing up as a skinny Jewish kid in Brooklyn's post war gleam of the 1940s while Marla sings about holding fast to our dreams and explores her femininity in the gritty disco era of the 1970's.

Together, they take the audience on an emotionally charged, hilarious, coming-of-age journey (warring family members, emerging body parts, anxiety provoking virginity, and more). The loving team weaves a rich tapestry of hope and humor, creating a joyous reminder that we never stop growing and we never stop becoming...

"Being Somebody came to me at a point when I wasn't sure what was next," Howard confided. "My wife of 64 years had just died, Marla and I were sitting shiva, and Elizabeth came to pay her respects. Marla suggested that I read some of the stories that I'd written that had been hidden away in a drawer for more than 35 years..."

"As I sat there laughing, crying, and mesmerized by Howard's ability to transport us back to an era marked by innocence, romance, and possibilities", Elizabeth shares, "it came to me. 'Howard, this is a show! The world needs to hear these stories. You and Marla could create something wonderful together!'"

Marla adds, "as soon as Elizabeth said that chills ran through my entire body. Yes, Dad, yes!"

"It was like Being Somebody was born out of death," mused Howard. So, art became the midwife, birthing the healing production that is Being Somebody.

Tickets for Being Somebody are currently on sale and start at $42.50. They are available at Click Here
or at the box office. 212-714-2442 ext 45.

Performances will be held at Theater Row 410 West 42nd Street (between 9th & 10th Avenues) on September 22nd and 23rd at 7:30pm.




