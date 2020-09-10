Repertorio Espanol Announces Launch of REPERTORIO EN CASA ON-DEMAND With THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA

The production originally opened in March of 1999.

Repertorio Español, the multiple award-winning Latinx theater company, is proud to announce Repertorio en Casa On-Demand, a new platform that presents audiences with an array of works for streaming online, reaching people across cultural and physical boundaries throughout the world.

The new initiative opens with the launch of The House of Bernarda Alba by Federico García Lorca, one of the most popular and emblematic productions in theatre history. This production will soon celebrate its 22 years in Repertorio Español, making it one of the longest-running plays in Spanish in the country. The production originally opened in March of 1999 under the direction of the Company's Co-Founder and Artistic Director René Buch, who passed away this April.

"To continue to serve our audiences, we are planning to add more plays to stream including Repertorio's most beloved production, La Gringa, as well as the epitome of Spanish classic literature, El Quijote. Others will surely follow. For the return to live performances, Repertorio is planning a premiere of Caridad Svich's adaptation of Isabel Allende's Eva Luna to be directed by Estefanía Fadul" says Robert Weber Federico, Executive Producer at Repertorio Español.

Other plays currently offered by Repertorio en casa On-Demand are Vagón (Boxcar), based on a true story reported on CNN in 1987 about several men that crossed the border in a Boxcar, as well as with Ana Caro Mallén de Soto's Valor, agravio y mujer (Courage, Betrayal and A Woman Scorned), a Spanish Golden Age masterpiece that is very rarely produced. All productions are presented in Spanish with English Subtitles and are available on the Company's website repertorio.nyc.

