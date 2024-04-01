Rattlestick Theater to Present GLOBAL FORM 2024, Festival Showcasing Work of Immigrant Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rattlestick Theater will present the 2024 edition of Global Forms, a festival showcasing the work of immigrant theater artists. Global Forms was created in 2020 to meet the urgent, specific needs of immigrant artists during the pandemic. Since its inception, Global Forms has grown to a major annual event that has hired over 150 artists from 50+ countries.



The 2024 edition will take place June 7-9, 2024 at Rattlestick’s beloved home in the West Village. Global Forms will include a bountiful mix of performances, panels, affinity groups, and community events. A centerpiece of the festival will be three in-progress performances of Draupadi - an 18 Nights/ Mahabharata Project Play by actor and writer Mahira Kakkar. The play is an adaptation of the ancient South Asian epic about two feuding royal families in the devastating Kurukshetra War, as told by oft-overlooked side characters. The play grapples with the question - what is it to be human in an often inhumane world? Written as an exploration of Kakkar’s dual experience of South Asian and American culture, Eighteen Nights/A Mahabarata Project will have dramaturgy by Amrita Ramanan and be directed by Associate Artistic Director at Studio Theatre Danilo Gambini.

Additionally, micro-grants in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to five immigrant theater artists based in New York City. Applications open April 5th and close April 30th. Recipients will be given an opportunity to present a sample of their work during the Global Forms weekend.

The 2024 edition of Global Forms will be programmed and supported by a team of accomplished immigrant theater artists who will bring insight, mentorship, and expertise to every aspect of the weekend. The curators include director Tea Alagic, theatermaker James Clements, costume designer Mel Ng, director Mei Ann Teo, Associate Artistic Director at Studio Theatre Danilo Gambini, and actor and writer Mahira Kakkar.



“Global Forms is an incredible example of using theater to create action,” said Rattlestick’s Artistic Director Will Davis. “It was created as a direct response to the needs of immigrant artists at the height of the pandemic. Over five years, it has grown into a platform that not only showcases work, but fosters community through mentorships and dialogue between different pockets of New York City-based artists.”

Additional details will be announced at a later date, which is also when tickets will go on sale.

Global Forms is made possible by the Ford Foundation and New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Please visit www.rattlestick.org for more information.

About Mahira Kakkar

Mahira Kakkar is a Kolkata born, NYC based actor and writer. She is a proud graduate of Jadavpur University and the Juilliard School. As an actor has had the privilege of working on numerous plays, films and TV shows in NYC and around the world. As a writer she has developed scripts with co- writers that have won development grants and been pitched to HBO, ABC and Fox. www.mahirakakkar.com