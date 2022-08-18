Rattlestick Theater Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring Two World Premieres & More

Rattlestick Theater has announced their upcoming 2022-2023 season. Rattlestick's major programming includes the world premiere production of The Gett by Liba Vaynberg, a co-commission with Rattlestick and Congregation Beth Elohim; AMANI by a.k payne, produced in partnership with the renowned National Black Theatre; and the 4th Annual Global Forms Theater Festival, a celebration showcasing and supporting the works of immigrant theater artists living and working in the United States. Additionally, Rattlestick announced the new Lab@Rattlestick - a program designed to develop the work of fellows and commissioned artists while inviting audiences into the theater-making process. Excerpts of some of these new works will be presented at the fall Season Jam, hosted by Rattlestick Alumni Playwright/Actor Jesse Eisenberg.



SEASON JAM (September 14, 2022 - via stream // in-person)



Hosted by Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Eisenberg (The Revisionist and Asuncion at Rattlestick; The Social Network), the Season Jam gives audiences a first glimpse of new work by artists in Rattlestick's upcoming season, and will include performances by Dael Orlandersmith, Arturo Luís Soria, and Jennifer Westfeldt.



MAIN STAGE PRODUCTIONS



THE GETT

by Liba Vaynberg, directed by Daniella Topol, co-commissioned by Brooklyn Jews, Congregation Beth Elohim, and Rattlestick Theater, starring Ben Edelman (The Chosen, Angels in America, Instinct, The Good Wife), Liba Vaynberg (NBC's New Amsterdam, CBS's Madam Secretary, HBO's The Plot Against America & The Deuce) , and Jennifer Westfeldt (Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, Holding the Baby, Kissing Jessica Stein).

November - December, 2022

The Gett is a tale of the dirty and the divine, drawing on everything from the Torah to bad sex. It's about the tacky menorah in your lobby behind the Christmas tree and the lover whose phone number you can't forget and that voicemail from your mother you haven't listened to yet. As sacred as it is profane, this is a play about recreating a self. Herself.

February - March, 2023

AMANI

by a.k. payne, directed by Josiah Davis, produced in partnership with National Black Theatre.

Amani grows up building a rocket ship with her father, who vows to make it to outer space: where his child can breathe easy, where there are no gangs to take his first love's life, nor prisons to take Black boys' best years. As Amani moves into adulthood, she seeks her voice and her own dreams. Will Amani make it to the moon?



GLOBAL FORMS THEATER FESTIVAL June 2023



Global Forms is a one-of-a-kind annual theater festival presented in partnership with New York Theatre Salon dedicated to showcasing the work of international and immigrant theater artists living and creating in the United States. The festival was formed in 2020 in response to the unique challenges that the pandemic posed to immigrant artists, and has since featured the work of over 150 artists from over 50 countries. Applications for Global Forms are slated to open in January 2023.



The new Lab@Ratlestick will lay the groundwork for the rigorous development of plays in the pipeline, supporting the works of commissioned artists and playwright fellows while inviting audiences into the theater-making process. Rattlestick has a number of projects in commission and is excited to dedicate significant resources during the 2022-23 year to prepare these works for production through public readings, workshops, and other artist-led events. Some of these projects and artists include:



The Van Lier New Voices Fellowship, rehomed from the Lark Play Development Center, with the support of The New York Community Trust and the Jerome Foundation. Rattlestick's 2022 Van Lier fellows are May Treuhaft-Ali, and Minghao Tu.



Commissioned writers Arturo Luís Soria (Ni Mi Madre), Rhiana Yazzie (Chile Pod, Asdzani Shash: The Woman Who Turned into a Bear, The Long Flight), Stacey Rose (America v. 2.1, As Is: Conversations with Big Black Women In Confined Spaces, Legacy Land) and Basil Kreimendahl (We're Gonna Be Okay, Orange Julius, Sidewinders).



THEBES - A new musical in development, directed by Rattlestick's Associate Artistic Director Danilo Gambini, written and composed by Katie Hathaway, Emma Hathaway Sway, and Solon Snider Sway, and with music direction by Andrea Grody.



Thebes is an underground nightclub whose stage is haunted each night by the ghosts of its messy royal family: Laius, Oedipus, Jocasta, Polynices, Eteocles and now, most recently, Antigone. When Antigone's sister, and only living heir to the Theban throne, Ismene, learns that there might be a way out of this cycle of love and destruction, she's forced to make a decision: embrace her role in a tragic history or try to write something new.



Learn more about the 2022 Van Lier Fellows, and commissioned writers here: https://www.rattlestick.org/our-artists

NEW CHAPTER FOR RATTLESTICK



In the Winter/Spring 2023, Rattlestick's Artistic Director, Daniella Topol, will transition out of her role at Rattlestick Theater after seven successful years to pursue a career in nursing.The search for her successor is being led by ALJP Consulting.



"The artistic director of Rattlestick Playwrights Theater is making an unusual career change after preparing the company for a major renovation." - The New York Times

"I'm very excited to be starting this new, challenging, and very meaningful chapter. Leading Rattlestick has been a terrific honor for me. There is no other theater I would like to run, and I am so proud of the work we have made, the incredible artists that we have produced and developed, our powerful community partnerships, and our passionate commitment to raising funds to renovate the theater and make it fully accessible." - Daniella Topol





About Rattlestick Theater



Founded in 1994, Rattlestick Theater produces ambitious plays to inspire empathy and provoke conversation that will lead to positive social change. Rattlestick Theater has a deep commitment to producing fierce works in partnership with community organizations that challenge and stimulate audiences to confront the complexities of our culture. Notable productions include Arturo Luís Soria's Ni Mi Madre, Mansa Ra's In The Southern Breeze, Jonathan Payne & Martin Boross' Addressless, Diana Oh's {mylingerieplay}, Dael Orlandersmith's Until the Flood, Samuel D. Hunter's The Few and Lewiston/Clarkston, Jesse Eisenberg's The Revisionist, Jonathan Tolins' Buyer and Cellar, Adam Rapp's The Hallway Trilogy, and Martyna Majok's Ironbound.



Rattlestick Theater produces mainstage productions, creates artistic development opportunities for artists to hone their craft, and provides opportunities for artists to engage with innovative work through residencies, fellowships, and special performances.