Rattlestick Announces March Events Including New Episodes of MTA RADIO PLAYS

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has announced details for its March programming including new episodes of MTA Radio Plays. The activities highlight new and necessary theatrical voices while also deepening connections between audiences and artists in new and meaningful ways.

MTA Radio Plays, a series of audio dramas created to honor and celebrate the people that keep New York City running, launched on December 14, 2020, to critical acclaim. MTA Radio Plays features the work of 17 playwrights. Each episode is inspired by a stop along the MTA's 2 Train Line and each writer has selected a stop that reflects their own experience. Conceived and curated by playwright Ren Dara Santiago (The Siblings Play), Episodes 7-9 will debut on March 17 and feature the work of writers Victor Cervantes Jr., Xavier Galva, and Robert Lee Leng along with directors Obi Abili and TJ Weaver. Tickets to the complete series are $15 and can be purchased at https://www.rattlestick.org/.

On March 4, composer, director, and actor Troy Anthony and playwright and actor Ngozi Anyanwu host Open Play, a monthly series that gives any and every artist of any discipline a chance to share 5 minutes of live work including song, monologue, scene, and more.

Tony-nominated, Drama Desk, Obie, and Lortel Award-winning actor Kathleen Chalfant will lead a Masterclass in Acting on March 6. Known for her Broadway performance in Angels in America and recently seen in Rattlestick's Novenas for A Lost Hospital, Chalfant brings her multi-medium acting techniques, tips, and wisdom to the Rattlestick community. This event has been rescheduled from February 26.

Village Song, 17 new original songs by NYU'S 2nd-year Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, will continue to stream on-demand until March 6. This original series investigates the iconic West Village with new works about the people, places, and ideas that evoke the unique and inspiring living history of The Village. Presented in partnership with Village Preservation, these songs are inspired by a myriad of topics including Allen Ginsberg's poem Kaddish, the 1961 ban of folk music in Washington Square Park, and Alex Haley's work on Malcolm X's autobiography.



Throughout the month of March, Rattlestick will host a broad range of conversations including a Community Conversation on International Woman's Day, March 8, which will seek to challenge the definitions of womanhood, address gender biases, and uplift those often excluded by these days. On March 16, directors Orlando Pabotoy and Em Weinstein will be in conversation with Rattlestick's Directing Fellow Danilo Gambini about what is happening to the theater since it had to move online, the challenges, and successes of this new exploration imposed by the pandemic. Global Gab, a monthly cross-cultural conversation produced by the Rattlestick and New York Theatre Salon, returns on March 30 with a candid look at how safe immigrants feel in a polarized America.

Also in March, Rattlestick will host Actors-Who-Write, an in-house workshop specifically designed for actor/playwrights to develop their new projects. Participating artists include Ngozi Anyanwu, Mahira Kakkar, Kareem Lucas, James Scruggs, Arturo Soria, and Cece Suazo.

All events, except MTA Radio Plays, are free. Please visit www.rattlestick.org for more information. Additional event details follow.

March 4 at 8pm ET

Open Play

March 6 at 2-3:30pm ET

Master Class with Kathleen Chalfant

Ongoing Through March 27

Village Song

March 8 at 5pm ET

Community Conversation: Celebrating ALL Women

Hosted by Sam Morreale with Kazem Ghouchani and Danilo Gambini

Our upcoming gathering falls on the globally celebrated International Women's Day, and we can't imagine a better way to share our time together than celebrating ALL women! When we gather, we will challenge definitions of womanhood, address gender biases, and uplift those often excluded by these days meant to build inclusion and equity. We challenge you to bring a story, resource, and/or offering to honor a woman you need us all to know: Who needs to get their flowers and get them now? A historical figure we were robbed of the opportunity to know fully? Your trans neighbor who glows with love and light? Your mother, wife, sister, daughter, auntie, or cousin? Let's come together to push against the history of exclusionary feminist practices and instead create a space of joy making that acknowledges and accepts all iterations of women.

March 16 at 5pm ET

Artist Chat: The Art of Virtual Directing

Directors Orlando Pabotoy and Em Weinstein in conversation about what is happening to the theater since it had to move online, the challenges and successes of this new exploration imposed by the pandemic. How can theater artists successfully navigate the stream/tv/film media? During this dynamic one-hour session facilitated by Rattlestick's Directing Fellow Danilo Gambini, Pabotoy and Weinstein will share samples of their work and practical insights into working in multiple mediums.

March 17

MTA Radio Plays: Episodes 7-9

Tickets are $15 for the complete series

Written by Victor Cervantes Jr., Episode 7: 110th Street (blurry nights) is directed by TJ Weaver and features the vocal talent of Ianne Fields Stewart, Kara Young, Tamara Williams, Samy Nour Younes Figaredo, and Julissa Contreras with music by Lil' Guac. Episode 8: 96th Street is written by Xavier Galva, directed by Obi Abili, and features the vocal talents of Kai Heath, Juan Skittlez Ortiz, Biko Eisen-Martin, Robbie Tann, Kara Young, Amelia Fowler, Eric Tabach, Christopher Gray, Paul Urcioliof, and Julissa Contreras with music by music by Giullian Gioiello. Written by Robert Lee Leng, Episode 9: 72nd Street Station is directed by Obi Abili and features the vocal talents of David Zheng, Broderick Clavery, Curtiss Cook Jr., Oliver Palmer, and Julissa Contreras. These episodes are sound designed and engineered by Twi McCallum and Chris Darbassie. MTA Radio Plays is made possible with the generous support of the Battin Foundation, the Howard Gilman Foundation, and the Venturous Theater Fund of the Tides Foundation with additional individual support by Willy Holtzman & Sylvia Shepard and Jeffrey Steinman & Jody Falco.

March 30 at 7pm ET

Global Gab: How Safe Do You Feel?

America is a country that has afforded immigrants many opportunities. As immigrant artists, we want a future in this place we choose to call home. But what do we do when our physical, psychological, and emotional safety is at stake? When our negative portrayals far outweigh the contributions we are making. Hosts Jody Doo and Salma S. Zohdi want to dig deep with you this month. Let's gab - as an immigrant, how safe do you feel in America?