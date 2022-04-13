Radiotheatre's KING KONG Returns To NYC

One of its fans' all-time favorite shows, Radiotheatre's KING KONG has been produced several times in NYC since 2006. Now, they pull out all the stops for this great adventure classic with award-winning audio design, video projections, a fabulous cast and fantastic original orchestral music...all within 200 yrs old St.John's Sanctuary in historic Greenwich Village, NYC.

Radiotheatre was the first LIVE theatre group to perform the original version of KING KONG and only in its unique presentation can they stay true to the tale's historical and cultural importance, as well as, to the influence which the 1933 film has had on cinema history. Like Beauty and the Beast, it's a tale as old as time. But, as a product of 20th Century Hollywood...it also includes an independent film producer during the Great Depression who sails to prehistoric Skull Island to find a new subject for his next motion picture. Instead, he and his crew encounter a legendary 60 ft. gorilla, vicious dinosaurs and an unfriendly native tribe. Accompanying him is a beautiful starlet hoping to become world famous along with her producer! When both Beauty and the Beast do open on the stage to a packed Radio City Music Hall...well, all Hell breaks loose and...

Even if you know the story by heart, you've never experienced it like this. Please join us for a rousing, family-friendly evening in the theater! As usual, Radiotheatre only asks of you to bring your imaginations!

Now in its 19th season in NYC, Radiotheatre had been hit hard during the past two years and lost most of its long-standing company. On the brink of closing, they decided to stay alive and start anew with the remaining core of its group who have been creating together for the past 15 years. They've added some new cast members plus a few special effects, as well. If its doors are allowed to stay open and all is well, they plan a rich, new season ahead.

Cast: Frank Zilinyi, Maddie Land, Tim Walczak, Ian Schulz, Isaac Conner

Performances run May 25 - June 4.

THE SANCTUARY at St. John's Lutheran Church 81 Christopher St. /7th Ave. NYC

(1 train to Sheridan Square/Christopher St.; all trains to W.4th St.)

$30 tickets - www.radiotheatrenyc.com

Box Office open 30 min before show time. Wheelchair accessible. Running Time: 80 min