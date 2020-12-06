Rachel Zatcoff, Antoine L. Smith, Mary Illes, and More to Star in Samantha Hahn's Comedic Play THE RIGHT WAY as Part of the Jocunda Festival

Rachel Zatcoff, Antoine L. Smith, Mary Illes, and more will star in Samantha Hahn's comedic play The Right Way, as part of the Jocunda Festival's Virtual Play Reading Series.

The Right Way will be presented Sunday, January 10th at 8PM EST on Zoom.

Young playwright Samantha Hahn has written a school-set comedy filled with wacky characters, word play, and little lessons as an aspiring teacher (played by Broadway Star Rachel Zatcoff) tries to find her way through a maze-like school.

Straight from her novel debut of On the Roof: A Look inside Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Samantha Hahn is thrilled to present her One-Act in The Jocunda Festival's Virtual Play Reading Series before it hits the Riant Theatre in the Strawberry One-Act Festival. Inspired by some of her favorite books, Alice in Wonderland and The Phantom Tollbooth, Hahn writes a play that is sure to sweep up audiences in an abundance of joy and silliness.

The Right Way will star Rachel Zatcoff (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Off-Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, International Tour: West Side Story) as Riley, Antoine L. Smith (Broadway: The Color Purple, Carousel, Miss Saigon, Memphis, MJ), as Desk Attendant, Mary Illes (Broadway: The Music Man, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Steel Pier, She Loves Me, The Phantom of the Opera) as Al.

The live one-act play reading will also star Suri Marrero (Broadway: Frozen, The Lion King), Akira Golz (Broadway: Matilda), Sophie Knapp (Broadway: Once), Lauren Thomas (Off-Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Jodi Snyder (Off-Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Conor McShane (Off-Broadway: I Spy a Spy), Kayleen Seidl (Off-Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Raquel Nobile (Off-Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Jasmine Rogers (Regional: Becoming Nancy), and Peyton Gifis (Film: A Very Quarantwinned Christmas). Rounding out the cast are the up-and-coming talents from Manhattan School of Music: Subiya Mboya, Paul Esswein, Jack D'Emilio, and Alesha Jeter.

To obtain tickets in advance go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CADXO1icQfqAHs2o81NuKg

Tickets are $15.00 to benefit Riant Theatre. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The reading will be followed by a talkback with the artists moderated by Van Dirk Fisher, Founder and Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the Jocunda Festival.

Playwright Samantha Hahn is best known for her acting career voicing Trinket the unicorn on Nickelodeon's Nella the Princess Knight series and portraying Beylke in the critically acclaimed musical Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish. Her novel debut On the Roof: A Look inside Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish details her behind-the-scenes experience as the youngest daughter in Joel Grey's Yiddish Fiddler. She is a current college student at Manhattan School of Music where she studies under Randy Graff, Boyd Gaines, Robin Morse, David Loud, Erin Dilly, and more. To learn more about the playwright, visit her official website: https://www.sammyhahn.com/

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You