ROCKQUIEM FOR A WRESTLER Sets New Date To Live Stream From The Triad Theater

Rockquiem for a Wrestler, the exciting new musical inspired by Wrestling Champion Ivan Koloff, has rescheduled its second elevated reading for June 27, 2020. The live performance will stream at 2:00 pm from the Triad Theater's profile on Twitch.tv. Written by Actor/Writer/Director, Philip Paul Kelly (Elf the Musical, Ragtime on Ellis Island, Titanic the Musical), the Rock Musical features the music of Eddie Star and composer Paul Castrataro. Music direction is under the guidance of Benjamin Samuelson (My Beloved! (The Ted Bundy Story), Call Me From The Grave: The Robert Johnson Story, The Oldenburg Suite).

The musical enjoyed an initial successful reading of the first act at The Triad Theater in March of 2019. During the past year, Mr. Kelly has developed the musical into two acts with the assistance of Historical Consultant, and retired Pro-Wrestler, Sonny "The Maneagle" Cain, who was trained by Ivan Koloff, and was his long-time friend.

A casting announcement including musicians will be forthcoming. To watch the elevated reading, June 27, 2020, at 2:00 pm, please bookmark the link: https://www.twitch.tv/triadtheater

