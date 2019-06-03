RINSE, REPEAT to Make World Premiere Beginning This July

Rinse, Repeat, a new play written by Domenica Feraud (Betafish) and directed by Kate Hopkins (The Pool Skimmer) will make its world premiere this summer at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Rinse, Repeat begins performances on July 16, 2019, with an opening night set for July 31, and a limited run through August 17, 2019. Tickets are on sale now at rinserepeatplay.com.

Rachel hasn't been home in four months. After fighting for her life at Renley, a trial weekend has been agreed upon. At first, Rachel couldn't be happier to be reunited with her family. But what happens when the people you love most, the ones you believe want the best for you, are the ones causing the most damage without even knowing it? Where do you go when the place you feel you most belong might be the place that almost killed you in the first place? Rinse, Repeat sharply conveys the painful truth about confronting a disorder that is often met with denial from both the patient and the people that love them.

Rinse, Repeat will feature Feraud as Rachel, Florencia Lozano ("One Life to Live") as Joan, Jake Ryan Lozano (Mary Stuart) as Brody, Portia (Queen For a Day) as Brenda, and Peter Rini (A View From The Bridge, When They See Us) as Peter.

Rinse, Repeat will feature set design by Brittany Vasta, costume design by Nicole Slaven, lighting design by Oona Curley, and sound design and original compositions by Ien DeNiro. Casting is by Andrew Femenella.

Rinse, Repeat will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm; Sundays at 2pm and 7:30pm. There will be an additional performance on Wednesday, August 14 at 2pm.

Tickets for Rinse, Repeat begin at $50 and are on sale now at rinserepeatplay.com.

Age 14+. Play features full nudity.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You