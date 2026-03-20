RHEOLOGY Will Come to Playwrights Horizons Next Month
Performances will run April 14 - May 16, 2026 at The Peter Jay Sharp Theater.
The Bushwick Starr, HERE Arts Center, and Ma-Yi Theater Company production of Rheology will come to Playwrights Horizons in April. Written and directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury, performances will run April 14 - May 16, 2026 at The Peter Jay Sharp Theater.
In Rheology, Shayok Misha Chowdhury joins forces with his physicist mother, Bulbul Chakraborty. Bulbul is obsessed with the mystery of sand: how it flows like a liquid, but then jams into a solid. Misha is obsessed with his mother. But they’re running out of time. In this boundary-pushing collaboration, an artist son and his scientist mother challenge each other to a high-stakes experiment.
The creative team includes Krit Robinson (Set Design), Enver Chakartash (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin and Masha Tsimring (Lighting Design), Tei Blow (Sound Design), Kameron Neal (Video Design), George Crotty (Music Director and Cello), Lisa McGinn (Stage Manager), and Sarah Lunnie (Dramaturg).
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