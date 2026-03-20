RHEOLOGY Will Come to Playwrights Horizons Next Month

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The Bushwick Starr, HERE Arts Center, and Ma-Yi Theater Company production of Rheology will come to Playwrights Horizons in April. Written and directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury, performances will run April 14 - May 16, 2026 at The Peter Jay Sharp Theater.

In Rheology, Shayok Misha Chowdhury joins forces with his physicist mother, Bulbul Chakraborty. Bulbul is obsessed with the mystery of sand: how it flows like a liquid, but then jams into a solid. Misha is obsessed with his mother. But they’re running out of time. In this boundary-pushing collaboration, an artist son and his scientist mother challenge each other to a high-stakes experiment.