REMORSE Debuts Off-Broadway at Dixon Place

Remorse, a reimagined adaptation of the beloved modern Chinese opera 伤逝(1981 premiere), will take the stage at Dixon Place from February 7 to February 9, 2025. Inspired by Lu Xun's 1925 novella, this poignant production captures the tragic pursuit of free love between Juan Sheng, an idealistic intellectual, and Zi Jun, a new woman yearning for freedom.

Set in 1920s Beijing, the story begins in spring, as Zi Jun's resolute declaration, "I am my own person," inspires Juan Sheng to defy societal norms. United by love, the two embark on a life of free union, envisioning a hopeful future. As the seasons change, so do their fortunes. Summer witnesses the fervor of their love, with wisteria blossoms symbolizing hope and pure ideals. But autumn brings challenges that erode their new life, as setbacks and growing emotional distance begin to fracture their bond. By winter, the harsh winds of reality extinguish their ideals, and Juan Sheng's devastating words, "I no longer love you," shatter Zi Jun's resolve. She departs in despair, leaving Juan Sheng to face his regret and loneliness, consumed by the collapse of their once-bright dreams.

The 2025 production introduces the Narrator, a new role serving as the voice of the story and the embodiment of the author, Lu Xun. Acting as a bridge between the audience and the work, the Narrator invites reflection on the fragility and disillusionment of love and ideals, symbolized throughout by the withering wisteria. This adaptation poignantly explores the tension between freedom and sacrifice, as well as the collision of ideals and reality. Additionally, this production incorporates original choreography, using powerful and evocative physical expression to amplify the characters' love and struggles.

Directed by Qu Zhi, Remorse weaves poetic staging and evocative music into an unforgettable theatrical experience. "伤逝 is the most beautiful Chinese opera in my heart. It's thrilling to direct this work in New York-a city where stories come to life," Qu shares. "In the theater's winter chill, let's connect through the warmth of this timeless tale."

Producer Lana Zhang notes, "We are a team of young people with passion and ideals for art. Remorse aims to be the first opera many young people experience. With an incredible Off-Broadway team and talented musicians from institutions like Juilliard, we're challenging stereotypes and making opera accessible and exciting." Associate Producer Zihe Tian adds, "We're using innovative and lively marketing to show that opera isn't distant-it's a living, breathing art form for everyone."

The Production Team has prioritized community outreach to connect with diverse audiences. Through partnerships with Chinatown-based organizations, bilingual promotional campaigns, and performances in neighboring areas, Remorse creates a meaningful cultural bridge. Past events, such as the December concert Ebbing Echoes of Time at The DiMenna Center, have already garnered praise from cultural leaders. Post-performance discussions and workshops will deepen audience engagement, fostering dialogue on the opera's themes and cultural context.

The cast and pianist of Remorse are young artists who have graduated from or trained at prestigious institutions such as The Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music, Mannes School of Music, Shanghai Conservatory of Music, Royal Academy of Music, China Conservatory of Music, and Central Conservatory of Music. Together, they bring a vibrant and high-caliber operatic performance to the stage.

