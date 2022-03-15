Quentin Earl Darrington & More Join BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE NEW WAVE

The Town Hall will present Broadway By The Year: The New Wave on Monday, March 21 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening will launch Broadway By The Year's 21st landmark season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Broadway By The Year concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons and songs. This year's concerts will celebrate the music, anecdotes, and behind the scenes stories of various themes, the first being the groundbreaking work of a fresh, new crop of writers, and the defining elements of our new, contemporary Broadway.

In the first concert of their 21st season, Broadway By The Year will celebrate Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Bobby Lopez (The Book of Mormon), Lopez and Jeff Marx (Avenue Q), Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison (The Drowsy Chaperone), and so much more.

Newly announced are: Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ: The Musical, Once on This Island), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky: The Musical, Forbidden Broadway), Ben Jones (Musical Theater/Opera/Concert Artist), Jeanine Bruen (Pamela's First Musical), Adan Gallegos (54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits), along with The Broadway by the Year Chorus led by Tyler McCall, and The Broadway by the Year Dance Troupe.

They join the previously announced: Joe Iconis and Family (Be More Chill), Sara Neimietz (13 The Musical), Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset) and Gunhild Carling (The Wonder Woman of Jazz).

"We are thrilled with the wonderful lineup for our first Broadway By The Year," said Scott Siegel. "Musical theater is an ever-evolving art form and we look forward to showcasing the work that has pushed the boundaries on what Broadway shows were, to what Broadway shows have become."

"Broadway By The Year has been a part of The Town Hall producing season for over 2 decades and we are excited about this year's concerts taking a new perspective and approach," said The Town Hall's Artistic Director Melay Araya. "We know our audience is in for a big treat."

Tickets for Broadway By The Year are $57-$67. For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call 800-982-2787. The Broadway By The Year concert series is part of The Town Hall's presenting season.

Among the many other stars who may be performing in Broadway By The Year this season include: Marc Kudisch (The Girl From the North Country), Bill Irwin (Tony® Award Winner, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf), Emily Skinner (Side Show), Stephanie J. Block (Tony® Award Winner, The Cher Show), Sebastian Arcelus ("House of Cards"), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kerry O'Malley (Into The Woods), Carolee Carmello (Mamma Mia!), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Tonya Pinkins (Caroline Or Change), Christiane Noll (Dear Evan Hansen), Julia Murney (Wicked), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Patti Murin (Frozen), Karen Ziemba (Chicago), Ethan Slater (Sponge Bob Squarepants The Musical), Bryan Batt ("Mad Men"), Noah Racey (Curtains), and Quentin Earl Darrington (Once On This Island).

The rest of the 21st season of Broadway By The Year includes:

May 23, 2022 at 8PM

Broadway by the Year: FROM THE ZIEGFELD FOLLIES TO MOULIN ROUGE

Songs from Jukebox and Revue Musicals

An extraordinary number of hit Broadway shows fit the description of "Jukebox or Revues Musical." In our unique concert event at Town Hall, we will unearth the history of this much-maligned genre to reveal its importance in the resurrection of composers, songs, and styles. These Musicals have served everything from rock 'n' roll (The Jersey Boys, Beautiful, All Shook Up) to classical music (Kismet), and from country (Ring of Fire) to Rhythm & Blues (Black & Blue, After Midnight). It has highlighted oftentimes forgotten composers, bringing their names back into the limelight, such as Eubie Blake with Eubie! and Fats Waller with Ain't Misbehavin'. Our concert will highlight the history of these shows and give you the chart-topping songs from these shows, as well! Look forward to another All-Star cast delivering these songs with all the flair they deserve!

June 27, 2022 at 8PM

Broadway by the Year: ALMOST ON BROADWAY

Songs from shows that played off-Broadway and around the country

The world of theater music is full of songs that leapt to fame from shows that never actually made it to Broadway. For the first time in its 21-year history, Broadway by the Year will venture outside the confines of Broadway to honor the brilliant songs born Off-Broadway and in shows that played everywhere but Broadway. Just a small sampling of Off-Broadway shows that launched famous songs includes Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, Bat Boy, Beehive and, of course, The Fantasticks. Then there are the shows that never made it to Broadway, like The Baker's Wife, Zorro, and The Witches of Eastwick.

September 19, 2022 at 8PM

Broadway by the Year: A ONE NIGHT ONLY HISTORY OF BROADWAY SONG AND DANCE

It's an awesomely big subject, but Broadway by the Year will bring it to you in an explosion of tap, ballroom, jazz, ballet, and more! From George M. Cohan, Fred & Adele Astaire, and the dancing feet of 42nd Street, right up to the brilliance of Andy Blankenbeuler's choreography for In the Heights and Hamilton - and the world of Broadway dance that swirls in-between.

A cast of brilliant Broadway singer-dancers will be on display in this, Broadway by the Year's most ambitious concert event in its 21 year history! In fact, this entire 21st season will set a new standard for Town Hall's signature series. We hope you'll be there to witness it all!