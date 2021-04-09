Quentin Earl Darrington, Miriam Silverman and More to Star in Audio Production SHIPWORM

Two-Up Productions, best known for breaking ground in fiction (Limetown), musical (36 Questions), and documentary podcasts (The Wilderness), is back with another unprecedented project: the first feature-length dramatic podcast, Shipworm.

Set to release on April 26th, Shipworm is a first of its kind feature-length dramatic podcast. While most scripted podcasts are serialized or episodic series, Shipworm will be released as a one-off audio movie.

"With commutes being a thing of the past for many people, and Hollywood film releases slowing to a trickle, we realized a new scripted show doesn't have to adhere to existing podcast conventions at all," said Skip Bronkie, co-creator of Shipworm. "From Limetown to 36 Questions: The Musical, we're always looking to experiment with the format and create shows that the medium hasn't seen before."

Written by Zack Akers and Directed by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie, Shipworm is a psychological thriller following Wallace Conway, who wakes up to find he's been implanted with an untraceable earpiece while sleeping. So long as he does everything the voice on the other end tells him, he and his family will live.

"In Shipworm we wanted to explore what it meant to be a good person in a world that increasingly feels like it doesn't reward such behavior," said co-creator Zack Akers. "What does it cost to be successful, to reap those rewards now? What parts of your humanity have to be left behind?"

Shipworm was produced in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic and draws on a host of Broadway talent. Shipworm stars Quentin Earl Darrington (Once On This Island, Ragtime, The Second Wave) and Miriam Silverman (Bad Education and Broadway's Junk). It also features Lee Shorten (The Man in the High Castle, The Terror) and Jessie Shelton (36 Questions, Hadestown).

"With much of Broadway and Film & TV production shut down, producing a scripted podcast was one project we believed we could pull off safely," Bronkie said. "Production was a combination of remote recording, asynchronous sessions, and in-studio recording where the cast and crew was regularly tested while maintaining separation in isolation booths. It was rough, but no one got COVID, and we're very happy with the production quality."

Shipworm is the fourth podcast project from Two-Up Productions. Akers and Bronkie broke ground in 2015 with the fictional podcast Limetown, which the Chicago Tribune declared as heralding "a renaissance in radio drama" and Apple Podcasts named Best of 2015, is on its way to 25 million downloads. Following Limetown was 36 Questions, a podcast musical starring Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Frozen, Mindhunter), which the New York Times called, "the future of musical theatre." The Wilderness, created in partnership with Jon Favreau of Crooked Media, was called "The best post-mortem of the 2016 presidential election" by Time Magazine and was at the top of the podcast charts in America for nearly a month.

For more information visit: woupproductions.com/shipworm