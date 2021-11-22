Purple Divine to Present the Premiere of THE LOVE TRIAL

Purple Divine will present the premiere of THE LOVE TRIAL, a modern Greek tragedy written and created by Kiki Dranias and directed by Diana Fajrajsl.

Seven live shows will be performed from Thursday, December 2 to Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Masonic Temple Hall, 1850 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal Produced by Purple Divine.

Tickets Now on Sale $32

for the general public to see THE LOVE TRIAL. Tickets at door as per availability.

Under the scope of the eight notions of love defined by the Ancient Greeks, THE LOVE TRIAL is when a bunch of love addicts, from a Love Anonymous group, sue a "perfect lover" for what they claim is a reckless approach to loving.

In the form of a fictional love trial, this modern Greek tragedy depicts how a father - the Captain - tries to do right by his late daughter, who took her own life, after having failed her while she was alive.

In this original new text, we are all witness, judge and jury to Storge, Philia, Agape, Mania, Pragma, Ludus, Eros and Philautia. Is the accused guilty or no?

Themes of love, family dynamics, neuro-antagonism and personal victory are explored.

Performance Details:

STARRING ALPHABETICALLY

Anton May

Bill Rowat

Brett Watson

Christine Rodriguez

Howard Rosenstein

Matthew Kabwe

Tania Kontoyianni

Val Mervis

Set & Costume Design by Cassandre Chatonnier / Lighting Design by Aurora Torok

Sound Design by Diana Fajrajsl

SHOW SCHEDULE

Thursday, December 2 @ 8 pm / Friday, December 3 @ 8 pm

Saturday, December 4 @ 8 pm / Sunday, December 5 @ 1:30 pm

Thursday, December 9 @ 8 pm / Friday, December 10 @ 8 pm

Saturday, December 11 @ 8 pm

From director Diana Fajrajsl: "I love Kiki's play because it is beautiful, heartfelt, and original. I love it because it makes me laugh and cry at the same time, which is the best art."

BIO: Born in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, Diana Farjajsl graduated from The National Theatre School of Canada in 1981. Since then, she has directed or performed in more than 120 professional productions all across Canada, from Vancouver to Newfoundland. Ms. Fajrajsl has also taught for The National Theatre School, Opera McGill, and Bishop's and Concordia universities. She is extremely pleased to be back in the theatre after these long two years.

From playwright and producer Kiki Dranias: i??"Part of what drove me to write this play is the eight notions of love defined by the ancient Greeks: Eros (passion), Ludus (playful and youthful), Philia (affectionate and friendly), Agape (the universal divine), Storge (family), Philautia (self), Mania (obsessive), Pragma (pragmatic & enduring). I began to wonder which is the fiercest of all? Which one do I most associate to? Can one type of love sustain itself, without the reinforcement of others? And which one would win in a rumble?"

For more information visit: www.purpledivine.com / thelovetrial.eventbrite.ca