Public Theater Announces Free Public Forum Tour For 2020 Census

The Public Theater's Public Forum is taking its Civic Salons on the road!



The 2020 Census is coming, and the results will determine how political and economic resources are distributed on a local, state-wide, and federal level for the next decade. But in a climate of divisiveness and fear, what does it mean to stand up and be counted?



Join Public Forum as they travel throughout all five boroughs of New York City hosting gatherings and sparking conversation in YOUR community!

Civic Salon: TO BE COUNTED - A Census Community Tour will feature music by Martha Redbone, poetry by NSangou Njikam, food, conversation, storytelling, and a keynote speech from a local changemaker from each borough. Members of the NYC 2020 Census Bureau will be present to answer questions.

Hear from your neighbors as they share their visions for the future, and learn how taking 10 minutes to answer 10 simple questions could impact the next 10 years in your community.

TOUR DATES:

Sunday, March 22 at 12 PM

Kickoff Civic Salon in Joe's Pub, Manhattan

Tuesday, March 31 at 5 PM

Mott Haven Library, Bronx

Wednesday, April 1 at 6 PM

Weeksville Heritage Center, Brooklyn

Thursday, April 2 - 6 PM

Queens Public Library, Queens

Saturday, April 4 - 1 PM

Faber Park Field House, Staten Island





