Primary Stages Announces Virtual Fall 2021 Season Featuring Works by Kate Hamill and Inda Craig-GalvÃ¡n

PRIMARY STAGES has announced its Fall 2021 Virtual Season.

BadAss GalBoss Power Hour (Mandatory Meeting - 11/18/2020)

Written by & Starring Kate Hamill

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

In Association with Jamie deRoy

September 22 - October 13, 2021

Primary Stages will welcome back Kate Hamill (Pride and Prejudice, Little Women) in a continuation of their Living Room Commissions with her latest comedy, BadAss GalBoss Power Hour (Mandatory Meeting - 11/18/2020) directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Hand to God). Set at a mandatory Zoom business meeting for a multi-level marketing company, Hamill highlights the joys and frustrations of connecting virtually while hilariously embracing the virtual stage. Filled with fanatical "girl power" advocates seeking to promote #GalBoss vibes only using defective lotions and lipsticks, BadAss GalBoss Power Hour tells the chaotically comical story of pyramid schemes and opportunists embracing sisterhood as a business agenda.

BadAss GalBoss Power Hour will feature Hamill as "Lily," along with Kimberly Chatterjee (Pride and Prejudice) as "Sherry," Krystal Lucas (Pride and Prejudice) as "Mona," Jason O'Connell (The Dork Knight) as "Jonathan," Maria-Christina Oliveras (AmÃ©lie) as "Marianne" and Miriam Silverman (The Anatomy of a Suicide) as "Carla."

BadAss GalBoss Power Hour will run from September 22-October 13, 2021. Audience members can reserve a ticket for Opening Night, Wednesday September 22, to view a scheduled streaming of the production at 7:30pm ET. Tickets to Opening Night are $50, include access to a VIP post-show reception with the cast, and are available at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/badass-galboss-power-hour-mandatory-meeting-111820.

BadAss GalBoss Power Hour will be available to stream on demand following Opening Night on September 22 through October 13, 2021. Reservations are free with a suggested donation of $35. There will be a talkback on Saturday October 2 at 12PM ET with Kate Hamill. To register for the talkback, visit zoom.us/meeting/register.

The digital premiere of BadAss GalBoss Power Hour is part of 59E59 Theaters' Plays in Place program.

Seeing Between the Lines Class

Thursday October 7, 2021

6PM-7PM ET

The dramaturg's job is to read between the lines and enhance a script with specificity and accuracy. This 1-night workshop will teach you to watch and read a play from the perspective of a dramaturg and see what you've been missing. For our upcoming Virtual Production of Kate Hamill's BadAss GalBoss Power Hour, you will read the script and watch the virtual production in advance of class, and then delve into the show with Primary Stages Associate Artistic Director Erin Daley to gain perspective and insight. With your eyes opened, you'll be able to incorporate dramaturgical practice into your work as a writer, actor, director, or audience member. Registration for the class is $20 and is available at 59e59.org/shows/buy-ticket/Galboss_2021_AddOn.

Undo The Sea

Written by Jeffry Melnick Award Winner Inda Craig-GalvÃ¡n

Directed by Jennifer Chang

Fall 2021

Primary Stages will welcome back 2019 Jeffry Melnick Award Winner Inda Craig-GalvÃ¡n (Welcome to Matteson!, "How to Get Away with Murder") for their next Living Room Commission, Undo The Sea. A compelling virtual drama set in the here and now, Undo The Sea delves into the fears and frustrations of life in the age of lockdown for husband and wife duo Kim and Jaden. After being spurned at a work Zoom meeting, Jaden abandons any notion regarding "restraint of pen and tongue," sending an email to his boss venting his frustrations. But when the power goes out just after pressing the undo button-unsure of whether or not the email has been sent-tensions rise within the household as the couple awaits a response.

Undo The Sea will premiere this fall as part of Primary Stages Living Room Commissions. Streaming dates and ticket information will be announced at a later date.