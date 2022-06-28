Primary Stages Announces Cast for ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM

PRIMARY STAGES announced today casting for On That Day in Amsterdam by Clarence Coo (People Sitting in Darkness) and directed by Zi Alikhan (The Boy Who Danced on Air). Presented in association with Ted Snowdon, On That Day in Amsterdam will begin previews at 59E59's Theater A (59 E 59th Street) on July 23, 2022, with opening night set for August 11 for a limited run through September 4, 2022.

The cast of On That Day in Amsterdam will include Waseem Alzer (Eh Dah? Questions for my Father), Brandon Mendez Homer (Wolf Play), Glenn Morizio ("Power Book II: Ghost"), Liz Ramos (Three Sisters) and Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit).

On That Day in Amsterdam will feature scenic design by Jason Sherwood ("Rent: Live"), costume design by Lux Haac (Songs About Trains), lighting design by Cha See (soft), sound design by Fan Zhang (At the Wedding), and projection design by Nick Hussong (Skeleton Crew). Jesse Kovarsky (Sing Street) is the Movement Director, Jakob Plummer is the Stage Manager, Shiku Thuo is the Assistant Stage Manager, and Tameishia Peterson is the COVID Safety Manager. Casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA, TBD Casting.

In a time when your fate is determined by your passport, Clarence Coo's deeply arresting play captures a transient moment of magic. The morning after a one-night stand, a refugee from the Middle East wakes up next to an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city. Moved by the spirits of Rembrandt, Van Gogh, and Anne Frank, On That Day in Amsterdam witnesses these two young dreamers count down their remaining hours together, discovering the meaning of art, love, and loss.

The performance schedule for On That Day in Amsterdam is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00pm and Saturday - Sunday at 2:00pm.

Tickets to On That Day in Amsterdam begin at $25 and are available now.

On That Day in Amsterdam is made possible, in part, through the generous support of the Garfield Family Fund in memory of Johanna Garfield, public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

On That Day in Amsterdam was developed, in part, at the 2019 Sundance Institute Theatre Lab; with the support of New York Stage and Film & Vassar's Powerhouse Season, Summer 2018; and was workshopped as part of the Jerry A. Tishman Playwrights Creativity Fund, a program of New Dramatists.

On That Day in Amsterdam is part of Primary Stages' inaugural season as 59E59 Theaters' Resident Off Broadway Theater Company, along with the upcoming peerless, by 2019/20 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jiehae Park (Hannah and the Dread Gazebo) and directed by Margot Bordelon (Someone Else's House), which will begin previews on September 24, 2022, with opening night set for October 11 for a limited run through November 6, 2022.

ABOUT PRIMARY STAGES

Primary Stages is an Off-Broadway not-for-profit theater company dedicated to inspiring, supporting, producing. and sharing the art of playwriting. We operate on the strongly held belief that the future of American theater relies on nurturing playwrights and giving them the artistic support needed to create new work. Since our founding in 1984, we have produced more than 135 new plays, including Theresa Rebeck's Poor Behavior and Downstairs; Kate Hamill's Pride and Prejudice and Little Women; Billy Porter's While I Yet Live; Charles Busch's The Tribute Artist and Olive and the Bitter Herbs; Sharon Washington's Feeding the Dragon; Leah Nanako Winkler's God Said This; In Transit by James-Allen-Ford, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Russ Kaplan, and Sara Wordsworth (on Broadway in 2017); Horton Foote's The Roads to Home, The Day Emily Married, Harrison, TX, and Dividing the Estate (two Tony nominations); Donald Margulies' The Model Apartment (1995 premiere and 2013 revival); David Ives' Lives of the Saints and All in the Timing (original 1993 production and 2013 revival); Deborah Zoe Laufer's Informed Consent; Ike Holter's Exit Strategy; Tanya Saracho's Fade; Michael McKeever's Daniel's Husband; A.R. Gurney's Black Tie; Terrence McNally's Dedication or the Stuff of Dreams and The Stendhal Syndrome; Danai Gurira and Nikkole Salter's In the Continuum (which went on to tour the U.S., Africa, and Scotland); and Conor McPherson's St. Nicholas (which marked the playwright's U.S. debut). Our productions and artists have received critical acclaim, including Tony, Obie, Lortel, AUDELCO, Outer Critics' Circle, Drama League and Drama Desk Awards and nominations. Primary Stages supports playwrights and develops new works through commissions, workshops, readings, and our education and training programs: The Dorothy Strelsin New American Writers Group, the Marvin and Anne Einhorn School of Performing Arts (ESPA), Creative Access Grants, the Echoes Writers Group, the Free Student Matinee Program, and the Primary Stages Off-Broadway Oral History Project. Through these programs, Primary Stages advocates for our artists, helping them make important-and often transformative- connections within the theater community.

Ted Snowdon is currently a co-producer of the Broadway farce POTUS. He produced Michael McKeever's play Daniel's Husband at the Westside Theatre, which he had previously presented with Primary Stages and with Penguin Rep. He also collaborated with Primary Stages on productions of A.R. Gurney's Black Tie and The Fourth Wall, Terence McNally's The Stendhal Syndrome starring Richard Thomas and Isabella Rossellini, Jonathan Tolins' Secrets of the Trade, and both The Tribute Artist and The Confessions of Lily Dare by Charles Busch. Also Off-Broadway, he presented Allan Leicht's My Parsifal Conductor. Other Off-Broadway commercial credits include two Jonathan Tolins successes, Buyer & Cellar (starring Michael Urie) and The Last Sunday in June, along with the stage version of My Name Is Asher Lev, Mike Bartlett's Cock, and David Cromer's staging of Wilder's Our Town. His 40 years of Broadway credits extend from 1979's Tony Award-winning The Elephant Man by Bernard Pomerance, up through Robert Schenkkan's LBJ sequel The Great Society in 2019. In between, he has been a producing partner on Edward Albee's Three Tall Women starring Glenda Jackson, Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat, McNally's Master Class starring Tyne Daly (also in London), Katori Hall's The Mountaintop, Neil LaBute's Reasons To Be Pretty, Donald Margulies' Time Stands Still with Laura Linney, David Mamet's November starring Nathan Lane, Douglas Carter Bean's The Little Dog Laughed starring Julie White, Stephen Temperly's Souvenir starring Judy Kaye, and The Twilight of the Golds by Jon Tolins; along with the musicals Spring Awakening, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, The Visit starring Chita Rivera, and LoveMusik, directed by Hal Prince. He is on the board of the Glimmerglass Festival and is a broad supporter of the arts and LGBTQ+ causes.

ABOUT 59E59 THEATERS



59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.