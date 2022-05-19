Primary Stages Announces 2022 Season Featuring ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM and PEERLESS

PRIMARY STAGES announced today two additional productions as part of their inaugural season as 59E59 Theaters' Resident Off Broadway Theater Company. As part of the 2022 Season, Primary Stages is presenting two previously announced productions that were postponed due to the pandemic.

Presented in association with Ted Snowdon, On That Day in Amsterdam by Clarence Coo (People Sitting in Darkness) and directed by Zi Alikhan (The Boy Who Danced on Air) will begin previews on July 23, 2022, with opening night set for August 11 for a limited run through September 4, 2022. peerless, by 2019/20 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jiehae Park (Hannah and the Dread Gazebo) and directed by Margot Bordelon (Someone Else's House) will begin previews on September 24, 2022, with opening night set for October 11 for a limited run through November 6, 2022. Cast and creative teams for both productions will be announced at a later date.

"Over the last couple of years, Primary Stages has strived to be an artistic home for all despite the social distance," said Artistic Director Andrew Leynse. "But even as we created virtual community, it was devastating to think of all that we lost - particularly the opportunity to amplify the beautiful work of Clarence Coo and Jiehae Park. As we re-emerge into an in-person theater space, our goal is to foster courageous new work and connect audiences to the art of the written word. This begins with playwrights who reflect the vibrant community of New York City, whose work shows us all that we are and reminds us of what we could be - what we as a society must become. Clarence and Jiehae are two such artists. Not only will audiences finally get to see the fulfillment of an artistic commitment now two years overdue, but they will also be introduced to two playwrights whose creativity and insight are moving us into a vibrant future. With this work at the helm, Primary Stages is thrilled to be back as your Off-Broadway home at 59E59 Theaters."

On That Day in Amsterdam

In Association with Ted Snowdon

By Clarence Coo

Directed by Zi Alikhan

59E59's Theater A

Previews Begin July 23

Opening Night is August 11

Limited run through September 4

In a time when your fate is determined by your passport, Clarence Coo's deeply arresting play captures a transient moment of magic. The morning after a one-night stand, a refugee from the Middle East wakes up next to an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city. Moved by the spirits of Rembrandt, Van Gogh, and Anne Frank, On That Day in Amsterdam witnesses these two young dreamers count down their remaining hours together, discovering the meaning of art, love, and loss.

The performance schedule for On That Day in Amsterdam is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00pm and Saturday - Sunday at 2:00pm.

Tickets to On That Day in Amsterdam begin at $25 and are available now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/on-that-day-in-amsterdam.

On That Day in Amsterdam is made possible, in part, through the generous support of the Garfield Family Fund in memory of Johanna Garfield, public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

peerless

By Jiehae Park

Directed by Margot Bordelon

59E59's Theater A

Previews begin September 24

Opening Night is October 11

Limited run through November 6

A darkly comedic twist on Shakespeare's Macbeth set in the cutthroat world of elite college admissions, Jiehae Park's clever and incisive adaptation, peerless is a comedy...until it's not. This new version of the classic story centers on M and L, twin Asian-American siblings who have given up everything to get into The College. When another classmate claims what they feel is rightfully "their spot," the twins decide they have only one option: murder.

The performance schedule for peerless is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00pm and Saturday - Sunday at 2:00pm.

Tickets to peerless begin at $25 and are available now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/peerless.

peerless is made possible, in part, through the generous support of The Tow Foundation, public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Primary Stages' 2022 season kicked off with New Golden Age by Karen Hartman, part of 59E59 Theaters' inaugural VOLT Festival. Directed by Jade King Carroll, performances run through June 9, 2022, at 59E59's Theater B.