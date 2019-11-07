Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater to Present ¡GUARACHA! - A MUSICAL Off-Broadway World Premiere

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater announces premiere of a new ensemble musical ¡GUARACHA!, based on international hit novel La guaracha del Macho Camacho by Luis Rafael Sánchez. Initially conceived in collaboration with the late Miriam Colón, the work of adaptation and direction is helmed by Rosalba Rolón, whose many musical theater credits as Artistic Director of Pregones/PRTT include audience favorites I Like It Like That and Dancing In My Cockroach Killers. ¡GUARACHA!

Luis Rafael Sánchez published La guaracha del Macho Camacho (Macho Camacho's Beat) in 1976. The novel was the first by a major Puerto Rican playwright whose works have been staged across the Spanish-speaking world and in the United States, and whose ability to find beauty and meaning in chaotic urbanity is rich, funny, and heartfelt. The novel was singular in its timing and keen insight into postmodern life, and it has left a meteoric impact in the literary world.

For its first-ever stage adaptation, Doris Duke Artist Award and Creative Capital winner Rosalba Rolón packs all the wit and bite of Sánchez's serpentine text into a dazzling piece of 21st century Latinx theater. The backdrop is an epic afternoon traffic-jam in mid-1970s San Juan, Puerto Rico. The sun is blazing hot and hit song "La vida es una cosa fenomenal" (Life Is A Phenomenal Thing) blares out of every car radio. A cast of wild, mostly lovable, and decidedly over the top characters -The Deejay, The Senator, The Socialite Wife, The Son, The Mistress, and Doña Chon, the nosy neighbor- poke fun at a situation most messy, most sticky, and most certainly out of control!

One by one, in counterpoint and in unison, in English and in Spanish, each of the characters in ¡GUARACHA! reveals their innermost dreams and perplexities, and how we're all tangled up in each other's lives. Festive and Caribbean to the core, it is a visual and rhythmic theater experience sure to dazzle all theatergoers!

CREDITS: Source novel by Luis Rafael Sánchez. Book, Lyrics & Direction: Rosalba Rolón. Music & Arrangements: Desmar Guevara. Choreography: Sita Frederick. Lighting Design: Lucrecia Briceño. Sets & Costumes: Harry Nadal. Projection Design: Melisa Ramos. Sound Engineer: Milton Ruiz.

ENSEMBLE CAST: Rossmery Almonte, Yaraní del Valle, Gilberto Gabriel, Gabriel Hernández, Mario Mattei, Diana Pou, and 5-Piece Musical Band.

For tickets visit: https://pregonesprtt.org/guaracha-musical-2019/





