Podcast: BroadwayRadio's 'Tell Me More' Chats with Zoe Winters from the Public's WHITE NOISE

Apr. 21, 2019  

Podcast: BroadwayRadio's 'Tell Me More' Chats with Zoe Winters from the Public's WHITE NOISEOn this episode of BroadwayRadio's "Tell Me More," Matt Tamanini talks to actress Zoë Winters who is currently starring in The Public Theater's "White Noise."

The gripping and timely play by Pulitzer-Prize winner Suzan Lori Parks runs downtown through May 5th, and co-stars Daveed Diggs, Sheria Irving, and Thomas Sadoski.

Directed by the Public's Artistic Director Oskar Eustis the play follows Long-time friends and lovers Leo, Misha, Ralph, and Dawn who are are educated, progressive, cosmopolitan, and woke. But when a racially motivated incident with the cops leaves Leo shaken, he decides extreme measures must be taken for self-preservation.

While we won't be spoiling what what those extreme measures are in this episode, trust me they are most certainly extreme, and like something that only a playwright as gifted as Parks could make work.

Listen to the Zoë Winters Episode:

