Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playwrights Horizons to Host ALMANAC Literary Magazine Launch Party

With Almanac, Playwrights provides its singular community of writers and artists an outlet for dialogue in various mediums.

Feb. 01, 2023  
Playwrights Horizons to Host ALMANAC Literary Magazine Launch Party

Playwrights Horizons will host a launch party for the second print edition of the pioneering Off-Broadway theater's innovative literary magazine, Almanac-toasting the publication with a gathering of some of today's most imaginative playwrights and theater-makers. With Almanac, Playwrights provides its singular community of writers and artists an outlet for dialogue in various mediums-both alongside and in response to the organization's on-stage productions-that capture the rapidly changing ideas and mindset of this critical moment. The pages of Almanac burst to life in this free event, inviting the public to party with the playwrights of Playwrights (and one another), February 27, 5:30-7:30pm, in the Mainstage Lobby at Playwrights Horizons (416 West 42nd St). Dress code: Express Yourself!

This party celebrates playwrights and theater artists and the electric dialogue they generate for the rest of us, featuring special musical acts from two musicals in development. Alyse Alan Louis and Jason Gotay, accompanied by Steven Cuevas, will perform from Teeth, by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning A Strange Loop writer Michael R. Jackson and composer and lyricist Anna Jacobs; and Zeniba Now and Jay Adana will showcase material from their Richard Rodgers Award-winning work-in-progress Loophole.

Playwrights Horizons Associate Artistic Director Natasha Sinha-who serves as Almanac Editor-in-Chief in partnership with Playwrights Horizons Literary Director Lizzie Stern-says, "Alongside our full productions, our staff has been working on an array of dynamic artistic programs. We're thrilled to share the second volume of our literary magazine, Almanac, brimming with original work by insightful theatermakers from a multiplicity of perspectives who shared their thoughts during the 2021-2022 season via essays, short plays, poetry, letters, drawings, interviews, collages, and a crossword puzzle. We believe in coming together around visionary art. And we believe in the power of a party! Our lobby is where we all pass through-artists, audiences, staff, crew-so we're excited for this excuse to invite everyone to celebrate liberated artistic expression and the prismatic conversations that follow, which we will continue to amplify with Almanac each season."

Almanac Volume 2 revisits and deepens conversations surrounding plays that were featured in the 2021-22 season at Playwrights Horizons: Aleshea Harris' What to Send Up When it Goes Down, Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul, Dave Harris' Tambo & Bones, Sanaz Toossi's Wish You Were Here, and Will Arbery's Corsicana. Writing in multiple forms from Aleshea Harris, Heather Raffo, Anne Washburn, Natasha Sinha, Anaïs Duplan, Lizzie Stern, Heidi Schreck, Martyna Majok, Jia Tolentino, Aydan Shahd, and Ryan J. Haddad extends from these plays. Adam Greenfield, Deborah Margolin, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, Deepali Gupta, Mextly Couzin, Agnes Borinsky, Adam Coy, David Zheng, and Jorge Ignacio Cortiñas offer other bold writing.

In addition to spotlighting writing released digitally over the course of the last year, the print edition of Almanac Volume 2 includes Plays as Shapes, for which Playwrights Horizons commissioned Aleshea Harris, Sarah Ruhl, Mia Chung, Abe Koogler, Agnes Borinsky, Christopher Chen, and Jordan Harrison to illustrate the form of their plays in interpretive visual portraits.

The Almanac team also includes Jordan Best (Graphic Design Manager), Adam Greenfield (Artistic Director), Teresa Bayer (Director of Marketing), Alison Koch (Director of Communications), Billy McEntee (Editor), Fiona Selmi (Editor), and May Treuhaft-Ali (Editor).

RSVP Information

RSVPs are required, and must be done here. Attendees must submit a COVID rapid test result from (at most) twenty-four hours prior to the party - and will be sent a link to submit to after sending an RSVP. Identification will be checked at the door; guests who are 21+ will receive a wristband to present at the bar.

About Playwrights Horizons

Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the development of contemporary American Playwrights, and to the production of innovative new work. In a city rich with cultural offerings, Playwrights Horizons' 51-year-old mission is unique among theaters of its size; the organization has distinguished itself by a steadfast commitment to centering and advancing the voice of the playwright. It's a mission that is always timely, and one that's necessary in the ongoing evolution of theater in this country.

Playwrights Horizons believes that playwrights are the great storytellers of our time, offering essential contributions to civic discourse and illuminating life's greatest paradoxes. And they believe in the singularity of a writer's voice, valuing the broad, eclectic spectrum and diversity of American writers. At Playwrights Horizons, writers are supported in every stage of their growth through commissions (engaging several of today's most imaginative playwrights each year), New Works Lab, POP Master Class series, Soundstage audio program, the Lighthouse Project, and Almanac, the organization's magazine.

Playwrights Horizons presents a season of productions annually on their two stages, each of which is a world, American, or New York premiere. Much like Playwrights Horizons' work, their audience is risk-taking and adventurous; and the organization is committed to strengthening their engagement and feeding their curiosity through all of its programming, onsite and online.



Jennifer Ehle, David Strathairn, Stephanie Berry & More to Star in PHEDRE Reading at R Photo
Jennifer Ehle, David Strathairn, Stephanie Berry & More to Star in PHEDRE Reading at Red Bull Theater
RED BULL THEATER has announced the cast for the next offering of a new season of OBIE Award-winning Revelation Readings: the in-person and streaming presentation of Phèdre by Jean Racine.
Inaugural Relentless Musical Award to be Presented to Shayok Misha Chowdhury & Laura G Photo
Inaugural Relentless Musical Award to be Presented to Shayok Misha Chowdhury & Laura Grill Jaye
The American Playwriting Foundation and Building for the Arts will present the inaugural Relentless Musical Award on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00 pm at Theatre Row.
Andre De Shields to Lead Re-Opening of La MaMas Original Theatre 74A Photo
Andre De Shields to Lead Re-Opening of La MaMa's Original Theatre 74A
LA MAMA ETC will celebrate the re-opening of its landmark home 74A with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the refurbished building (open free to the public) on Thursday, February 9 at 11 a.m. at La MaMa.
STEALING MONA LISA Returns Off-Broadway Photo
STEALING MONA LISA Returns Off-Broadway
Fresh off a sold-out run at Theater for the New City, Stealing Mona Lisa - a New Musical is back Off Broadway for a one night performance designed to give theater goers and the industry one more chance to see the show based on the 1911 theft of that famous masterpiece.

More Hot Stories For You


KINGFISH Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival This MonthKINGFISH Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival This Month
February 1, 2023

Kingfish by Lane McLeod Jackson is a wild ride combining dark humor, dueling egos, miracles, and even a shot at redemption. Tyler Riley directs and stars in this one-of-a-kind exploration of what defines “greatness” while playing the dry-witted and stubborn J.J. Williams (bass fisher extraordinaire).
Lauren Gunderson's EMILIE; LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT to Have NYC Premiere at The FleaLauren Gunderson's EMILIE; LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT to Have NYC Premiere at The Flea
January 31, 2023

Duende Productions will present the New York Premiere of Emilie; La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight by Lauren Gunderson at The Flea Theater April 6-30. 
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE HARDER THEY COME at the Public TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE HARDER THEY COME at the Public Theater
January 31, 2023

Get a first look inside rehearsals for THE HARDER THEY COME at The Public Theater!
Will Clegg's SYNCOPE Will Premiere at the 2023 FRIGID Fringe FestivalWill Clegg's SYNCOPE Will Premiere at the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival
January 31, 2023

Celebrated storyteller Will Clegg has been using (but not abusing) marijuana for almost 30 years. It was all fun and games until he started fainting and developed a serious panic disorder. Syncope is his hilarious and often poignant journey to finding balance in his life - physically, intellectually, and emotionally.
Tor Hillhouse Joins The Cast of PERFECT CRIME Off-BroadwayTor Hillhouse Joins The Cast of PERFECT CRIME Off-Broadway
January 31, 2023

Tor Hillhouse has joined the cast of Off-Broadway's PERFECT CRIME, by stepping into the role of Detective James Asher, stepping in for Michael Halling through February 19th.
share