Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's Welcomes New Board Members Vince Chang, Flora Stamatiades, and Angelina Fiordellisi

Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s, New York’s only "in-the-round" Off-Broadway theater, has announced its newest board members: Vince Chang, Flora Stamatiades and Angelina Fiordellisi.

Vince Chang (Director) is an energetic force for Playhouse 46 as an expert in multimedia marketing and branding. Chang is an international host and commentator for FIBA 3x3 Basketball on "Shots Fired" powered by FIBA, the 3x3 Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers on Twitch, and one of the first Esports host during Olympic Week in Singapore 2023. Chang has performed stand up at legendary venues such as Webster Hall, Trocadero Theatre in Philadelphia, and has been a part of the New York Comedy Festival. You may also catch him at local clubs in New York City including Broadway Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club and more.

Flora Stamatiades (Director) comes to Playhouse 46 as an established expert in consensus building and negotiations of complex professional agreements with a distinguished career of more than 30 years. Currently Associate Vice President, Leadership Transitions, at Arts Consulting Group, Flora also serves as part of the Leadership Team of Broadway for Biden. Previously, she served Actors’ Equity Association as National Director, Organizing and Special Projects. During her 16-year tenure, she developed contracts focused on equity and inclusion, led strategic negotiations, and facilitated cooperation and communication between multiple parties. A sought-after specialist, Stamatiades has also fulfilled roles as a consultant in labor relations with various producers, including Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. Stamatiades has been a guest lecturer in several renowned academic institutions, including, but not limited to, Columbia University, Carnegie Mellon University, and Yale University. She has also served on grants panels for the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Angelina Fiordellisi (Advisory Director) was the owner of the Cherry Lane Theatre and Executive Director 1996-2023. Cherry Lane Alternative, Founding Artistic Director 1997-2023, 100+ productions, 3 Audelco Awards, 7 Audelco Award nominations, Drama Desk Award nomination, Lucille Lortel Award nomination, 6 productions filmed by Lincoln Center Library. Mentor Project Playwright Program (Obie Award, Dramatist Guild Fund Award). for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf by Ntozake Shange (7 Tony Award nominations, 3 Drama League Award nominations, 3 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, People's Choice Award) Edward Albee's Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Co-Producer (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League Awards), The Realistic Joneses by Will Eno (Drama Desk Award) Co-Producer.

Chang, Stamatiades and Fiordellisi join current board members David Lally(President), Tony Patryn (Vice-President/Secretary), Adam Cornelius (Treasurer) and David Elliott (Advisory Board).

"We couldn't be more pleased on who was selected from many candidates to become part of our new family,” says Jennifer Pluff, Executive Director, Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's. “And it feels very much like that, a family. Finding innovative people that have a vision of something greater than who we are right now and the drive to get there is finding something really special. We are confident that we found that with these new board members. I cannot wait to see how much we will build together in the coming years.”

Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's provides a unique, immersive theatrical experience by being the only "in-the-round" Off-Broadway theater in New York City. Their goal is to develop new and original works with strong storytelling that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, promotes social justice, uplifts the under-privileged, and comes from the heart and elevates those powerful messages to new heights.

For inquiries about Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's, contact info@playhouse46.org.