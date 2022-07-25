Photos: World Premiere of HIT THE WALL Opens At The Kraine Theater

Spin Cycle, Frigid & JCS Theater Company are presenting the World Premiere of HIT THE WALL, a new play by Jake Shore, directed by Timothy Haskell. HIT THE WALL runs through August 11, Thursday - Saturday at 7pm. The Kraine Theater is located at 85 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003. Tickets are $25, available at www.frigid.nyc.

Amir is the most famous graffiti artist in the world, but to stay out of jail, he must remain anonymous. His protégé, Rae, has great talent and is progressing, inching ever closer to tagging the perfect wall with her graffiti. Despite this, when the student threatens the teacher, things turn dire. Amir's sanity wanes. He begins wondering whether he's the central character in a play. Will Rae follow?

HIT THE WALL stars Adam Files (Adjust the Procedure, Fragments at Manhattan Rep) and Alexandra Guerrero (At Least He Didn't Die With Antlers On His Head) with a production team that includes Paul Smithyman (sets), Brynne Oster-Bainnson (costumes), Yang Yu (lighting), Zoe Stanton-Savitz (sound design), Jenn Susi (intimacy coordinator), and Caden Cox (stage manager).