Photos: WINESDAY: THE WINE TASTING MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night

Performances will run through July 2024 at The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center.

By: May. 23, 2024
Winesday: The Wine Tasting Musical, written by Jenne Wason (book and lyrics) and Joseph Benoit (music) and directed by Jamibeth Margolis with musical direction by Alec Bart, celebrated opening night on May 22. Check out photos below! 

Performances will run through July 2024 at The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50 Street).  

When these five wine-loving women get together every Wednesday night, they're theoretically meeting for a book club or a yoga class, but really, they just want to indulge in wine and talk about their lives. It's like Sex and the City meets the vineyard - including a friendly wine steward to guide the audience through the wine paired with each upcoming scene. Get ready for an intoxicating blend of friendship, wit, and wine that will leave your spirits lifted and your palate inspired.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Debra Thais Evans, Jennifer Diamond, Dawn Cantwell, Amanda Lea LaVergne and Shannen Hofheimer

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Jennifer Diamond and Shannen Hofheimer

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Jennifer Diamond

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Shannen Hofheimer

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Debra Thais Evans and Amanda Lea LaVergne

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Dawn Cantwell

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Jennifer Diamond

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Michael Valvo

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Dawn Cantwell

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Amanda Lea LaVergne

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Shannen Hofheimer

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Jennifer Diamond

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Debra Thais Evans

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Kimberly O'Loughlin (Sound Design)

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Peter Breger

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Christopher Devlin (Props Designer) and Grace Curley

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Jennifer Diamond

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Rob Diamond and Jennifer Diamond

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Jamibeth Margolis (Director/Casting Director)

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Jenne Wason (Book & Lyrics) and Jamibeth Margolis

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Jenne Wason

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Joseoh Benoit (Music) and Jenne Wason

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Joseph Benoit

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Michael Valvo

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Michael Valvo

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Alec Bart (Music Director) and Emily Blake Anderson

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
The Band-Britton Matthews, Rick Snell and Alec Bart

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Daniel Stanton and Merete Muenter (Associate Director/Movement Coordinator)

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Dawn Cantwell

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Dawn Cantwell

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Debra Thais Evans

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Debra Thais Evans

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Amanda Lea LaVergne

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Amanda Lea LaVergne

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
The Cast of Winesday-Debra Thais Evans, Dawn Cantwell, Shannen Hofheimer, Amanda Lea LaVergne, Jennifer Diamond and Michael Valvo

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
The Cast of Winesday-Debra Thais Evans, Dawn Cantwell, Shannen Hofheimer, Amanda Lea LaVergne, Jennifer Diamond and Michael Valvo

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
The Cast of Winesday-Debra Thais Evans, Dawn Cantwell, Shannen Hofheimer, Amanda Lea LaVergne, Jennifer Diamond and Michael Valvo are joined by some of the Creative Team-Joseph Benoit, Jenne Wason, Kathryn Eader, Jamibeth Margolis and Alec Bart

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Shannen Hofheimer

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Shannen Hofheimer

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Kathryn Eader (Lighting Designer) and Jenne Wason

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Kathryn Eader

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Michael Valvo and Daniel Stanton

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Daniel Stanton

Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical
Daniel Stanton




