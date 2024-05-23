Photos: WINESDAY: THE WINE TASTING MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night

Performances will run through July 2024 at The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center.
|
Winesday: The Wine Tasting Musical, written by Jenne Wason (book and lyrics) and Joseph Benoit (music) and directed by Jamibeth Margolis with musical direction by Alec Bart, celebrated opening night on May 22. Check out photos below!
Performances will run through July 2024 at The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50 Street).
When these five wine-loving women get together every Wednesday night, they're theoretically meeting for a book club or a yoga class, but really, they just want to indulge in wine and talk about their lives. It's like Sex and the City meets the vineyard - including a friendly wine steward to guide the audience through the wine paired with each upcoming scene. Get ready for an intoxicating blend of friendship, wit, and wine that will leave your spirits lifted and your palate inspired.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Debra Thais Evans, Jennifer Diamond, Dawn Cantwell, Amanda Lea LaVergne and Shannen Hofheimer
Jennifer Diamond and Shannen Hofheimer
Debra Thais Evans and Amanda Lea LaVergne
Dawn Cantwell
Debra Thais Evans
Kimberly O'Loughlin (Sound Design)
Christopher Devlin (Props Designer) and Grace Curley
Rob Diamond and Jennifer Diamond
Jamibeth Margolis (Director/Casting Director)
Jenne Wason (Book & Lyrics) and Jamibeth Margolis
Joseoh Benoit (Music) and Jenne Wason
Joseph Benoit
Alec Bart (Music Director) and Emily Blake Anderson
The Band-Britton Matthews, Rick Snell and Alec Bart
Daniel Stanton and Merete Muenter (Associate Director/Movement Coordinator)
The Cast of Winesday-Debra Thais Evans, Dawn Cantwell, Shannen Hofheimer, Amanda Lea LaVergne, Jennifer Diamond and Michael Valvo
The Cast of Winesday-Debra Thais Evans, Dawn Cantwell, Shannen Hofheimer, Amanda Lea LaVergne, Jennifer Diamond and Michael Valvo
The Cast of Winesday-Debra Thais Evans, Dawn Cantwell, Shannen Hofheimer, Amanda Lea LaVergne, Jennifer Diamond and Michael Valvo are joined by some of the Creative Team-Joseph Benoit, Jenne Wason, Kathryn Eader, Jamibeth Margolis and Alec Bart
Shannen Hofheimer
Kathryn Eader (Lighting Designer) and Jenne Wason
Michael Valvo and Daniel Stanton
Videos