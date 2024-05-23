Photos: WINESDAY: THE WINE TASTING MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winesday: The Wine Tasting Musical, written by Jenne Wason (book and lyrics) and Joseph Benoit (music) and directed by Jamibeth Margolis with musical direction by Alec Bart, celebrated opening night on May 22. Check out photos below!

Performances will run through July 2024 at The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50 Street).

When these five wine-loving women get together every Wednesday night, they're theoretically meeting for a book club or a yoga class, but really, they just want to indulge in wine and talk about their lives. It's like Sex and the City meets the vineyard - including a friendly wine steward to guide the audience through the wine paired with each upcoming scene. Get ready for an intoxicating blend of friendship, wit, and wine that will leave your spirits lifted and your palate inspired.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

