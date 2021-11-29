Photos: The Players Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

For its 13th season, A Christmas Carol the Musical by Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros is back at The Players Theatre!

Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale about the joy of community triumphing over selfishness, presented in this fresh musical adaptation by Sgouros & Bell. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge on his emotional journey, as he is visited by four forewarning ghosts.

Will Scrooge catch the holiday spirit and save himself in the process? Find out by joining us for this special holiday show with a story so warm it will melt the cold heart of even the grumpiest Scrooge! Now in its 11th smash year, featuring updated, British pantomime-inspired scenic design, this holiday event is not to be missed!

For full schedule and tickets, click HERE!