Photos: TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN Opens at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

The Laurie Beechman Theatre in Times Square is celebrating Pride Month with Antonia Kasper's TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN. In this retro 90's farce with music, everyone thinks Todd is gay, including the girl he likes. Afraid he might jeopardize their friendship, Todd's ruse snowballs into an over-the-top mix-up of sexual preference and identities, when he gets his roommate and a drag queen involved. What happens when a straight guy pretends to be gay to get the girl?

Ramianing performances of TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN are Friday, June 24 at and Thursday, June 30 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside West Bank Cafe (407 West 42 Street, just west of 9th Avenue). Proof of vaccination required. Tickets are $25, with a $25 food/drink minimum.

TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN is written and directed by Antonia Kasper. It stars Nicholas Schommer, Hannah Coffman, Lawrence Karl, Megan Styrna, Scotty Kall, Joe Diez, Elise Ramaekers, and Hannah Ford.

Rooted in Antonia Kasper's real-life experiences, TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN was originally written as a movie back in 1997. After circulating her screenplay among industry gatekeepers, several similar films hit theaters a few years later. In 2019, she showcased the project as a play at The Players Theatre for the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. Now it is a retro time capsule capturing the queer and straight nightlife and lifestyle in NYC in the 90s. Antonia Kasper's intention is to continue sending the message that no matter how you identify, who you love, or how you love... that love is love.