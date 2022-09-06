Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Mary Beth Peil, Gregory Harrison & More at the Premiere Of James Andrew Walsh's Film JIMMY AND CAROLYN

The film recently took home a Grand Prize at the Rhode Island Film Festival.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Bill Hanney, Harold Blank, and William Dougherty hosted film/tv/theatre veterans Gregory Harrison and Mary Beth Peil at the premiere of their new film, "Jimmy and Carolyn", written and directed by James Andrew Walsh, at their newly renovated All South County Luxury Cinemas on August 29th.

The film recently took home a Grand Prize at the Rhode Island Film Festival and now begins its global film festival tour with a closing night at the Burbank International Film Festival on Sept 11, 2022.

Kimberly Chesser, Mark H. Dold, Miles Holland, Mary Beth Peil, Gregory Harrison, and writer/director James Andrew Walsh

Gregory Harrison

Gregory Harrison and Mary Beth Peil with writer/director James Andrew Walsh and executive producer Kimberly Chesser

Gregory Harrison and Mary Beth Peil with writer/director James Andrew Walsh

Writer/director James Andrew Walsh

Gregory Harrison and Mary Beth Peil

https://youtu.be/r7g3Pih4yTE



