Photos: See Mary Beth Peil, Gregory Harrison & More at the Premiere Of James Andrew Walsh's Film JIMMY AND CAROLYN

Bill Hanney, Harold Blank, and William Dougherty hosted film/tv/theatre veterans Gregory Harrison and Mary Beth Peil at the premiere of their new film, "Jimmy and Carolyn", written and directed by James Andrew Walsh, at their newly renovated All South County Luxury Cinemas on August 29th.

The film recently took home a Grand Prize at the Rhode Island Film Festival and now begins its global film festival tour with a closing night at the Burbank International Film Festival on Sept 11, 2022.

