Photos: See Martin Scorsese, Michael Mayer & More at the NYU Tisch Gala

Apr. 04, 2023  

Last night, the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Gala made its grand return at the Ziegfeld Ballroom after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. With over 430 alumni, donors and supporters gathered to honor notable Tisch alumnus and Guggenheim Fellow, Hank Willis Thomas ('98), and MacArthur Fellow and chair of the Department of Photography & Imaging at Tisch, Deborah Willis.

The event featured several performances by current Tisch students in tribute to the two honorees. In attendance were NYU Tisch Dean Allyson Green, NYU President Andrew Hamilton, Academy Award winning director Martin Scorsese and actor Delroy Lindo. There were also several theater folks in attendance, including Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), Susan Hilferty (Wicked), Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and Amanda Lipitz (Legally Blonde: The Musical).

Photo credit: Sam Hollenshead

Deborah Willis and Hank Willis Thomas

Hank Willis Thomas, Dean Allyson Green, Deborah Willis

Hank Willis Thomas

Deborah Willis and Delroy Lindo

Deborah Willis and Delroy Lindo

Tom Finkelpearl, Deborah Willis, Delory Lindo and Lorie Novak

Hank Willis Thomas, Deborah Willis, and Deborah and Zalika Azim

Hank Willis Thomas, Lorie Novak, Zalika Azim

Ann and Andrew Tisch

Dean Allyson Green

Dean Green and Deborah Willis

Deborah Willis and Delroy Lindo

Deborah Willis

Martin Scorsese and Dean Green

Tom Finkelpearl

Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch

Martin Scorsese and Dean Green

Martin Scorsese and Delroy Lindo

Martin Scorsese

Michael Mayer, Dean Green, and Amanda Lipitz

President Hamilton, Dean Green and Martin Scorsese



