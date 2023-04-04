Photos: See Martin Scorsese, Michael Mayer & More at the NYU Tisch Gala

Last night, the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Gala made its grand return at the Ziegfeld Ballroom after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. With over 430 alumni, donors and supporters gathered to honor notable Tisch alumnus and Guggenheim Fellow, Hank Willis Thomas ('98), and MacArthur Fellow and chair of the Department of Photography & Imaging at Tisch, Deborah Willis.

See photos from the event below!

The event featured several performances by current Tisch students in tribute to the two honorees. In attendance were NYU Tisch Dean Allyson Green, NYU President Andrew Hamilton, Academy Award winning director Martin Scorsese and actor Delroy Lindo. There were also several theater folks in attendance, including Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), Susan Hilferty (Wicked), Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and Amanda Lipitz (Legally Blonde: The Musical).