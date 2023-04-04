Photos: See Martin Scorsese, Michael Mayer & More at the NYU Tisch Gala
The event featured several performances by current Tisch students in tribute to the two honorees.
Last night, the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Gala made its grand return at the Ziegfeld Ballroom after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. With over 430 alumni, donors and supporters gathered to honor notable Tisch alumnus and Guggenheim Fellow, Hank Willis Thomas ('98), and MacArthur Fellow and chair of the Department of Photography & Imaging at Tisch, Deborah Willis.
See photos from the event below!
The event featured several performances by current Tisch students in tribute to the two honorees. In attendance were NYU Tisch Dean Allyson Green, NYU President Andrew Hamilton, Academy Award winning director Martin Scorsese and actor Delroy Lindo. There were also several theater folks in attendance, including Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), Susan Hilferty (Wicked), Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and Amanda Lipitz (Legally Blonde: The Musical).
Photo credit: Sam Hollenshead
Deborah Willis and Hank Willis Thomas
Hank Willis Thomas, Dean Allyson Green, Deborah Willis
Hank Willis Thomas
Deborah Willis and Delroy Lindo
Deborah Willis and Delroy Lindo
Tom Finkelpearl, Deborah Willis, Delory Lindo and Lorie Novak
Hank Willis Thomas, Deborah Willis, and Deborah and Zalika Azim
Hank Willis Thomas, Lorie Novak, Zalika Azim
Ann and Andrew Tisch
Dean Allyson Green
Dean Green and Deborah Willis
Deborah Willis and Delroy Lindo
Deborah Willis
Martin Scorsese and Dean Green
Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch
Martin Scorsese and Dean Green
Martin Scorsese and Delroy Lindo
Michael Mayer, Dean Green, and Amanda Lipitz
President Hamilton, Dean Green and Martin Scorsese