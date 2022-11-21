Photos: See Julianna Margulies, Phillipa Soo & More at MCC Theater's Season Kick-Off Party

MCC Theater recently hosted a season kick-off party to celebrate their current lineup of programming this year.

The party featured guests including Julianna Margulies, Phillipa Soo, Andy Blankenbuehler, John Kander and more.



MCC's season opened in October with the World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by Kate Nash (GLOW) and a book by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night). Blankenbuehler also directed and choreograph the production. The season will continue in January with Soho Rep's Wolf Play, in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company, by Hansol Jung (Wild Goose Dreams) and directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play, Soho Rep) followed by the World Premiere of Bees and Honey, in collaboration with The Sol Project, by Guadalís Del Carmen (My Father's Keeper) and directed by Melissa Crespo (Native Gardens) in May. MCC will also co-produce the World Premiere production of Wet Brain by John J. Caswell, Jr (Man Cave) and directed by Dustin Wills with Playwrights Horizons (Artistic Director Adam Greenfield, Managing Director Leslie Marcus) in May 2023 at Playwrights Horizons' Mainstage Theater.





