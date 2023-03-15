Photos: See Ethan Hawke, Cynthia Nixon, Ephraim Sykes & More at The New Group Gala

The New Group's Annual Gala, "Woodstock!," a celebration honorred Thomas Bradshaw, John Greenwood and Frank Marshall with the 2023 Mimi and Michael Mendelson Award for Outstanding Commitment to Theater.

Performers included Tamika Lawrence, Britton & The Sting; special guests and presenters included Jennifer Damiano, Ato Essandoh, Ethan Hawke, Cynthia Nixon, Parker Posey and Ephraim Sykes. The evening's performances are directed by The New Group's Director of Artistic Projects, Shariffa Chelimo Ali.

The New Group's Annual Gala supports the company's mission to develop and produce powerful, contemporary theater that is adventurous, stimulating and most importantly "now", a true forum for the present culture. The event provides critical funding for programs, including New Group/New Works - the company's signature development program for new plays and musicals - and its free theater education programs for middle and high school students in New York City.